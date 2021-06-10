X

X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

‘The power of ESG in investment portfolios’: Webinar rundown

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
June 10, 2021
in News
Share this story
Share this story

‘The power of ESG in investment portfolios’ is one of our best webinars to date, with interesting and exciting discussion on sustainability and investment.

Our recent webinar provided a forum for an engaging conversation about ESG and included several insightful speakers.

Julia Dreblow, sustainable and responsible investment specialist, was chair. As Director of SRI Services and founder of Fund EcoMarket, Julia is committed to furthering the cause of ESG; using the financial services as a force to tackle issues surrounding sustainability.

The webinar also included expert speakers: Dr Chris Mellor from Invesco, Maria Municchi from M&G Investments, and Max Middleton from Vala Capital.

Make sure you do not miss out on how financial services can help protect our planet through sustainable and responsible investment. Click here to watch.

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine