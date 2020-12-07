This special supplement from IFA Magazine drills down into the objectives, investment approach and management style behind the M&G Global Listed Infrastructure Fund. The supplement aims to help you to gain a deeper understanding of how the fund is managed and the investment issues involved. It also highlights why the management team, led by Fund Manager, Alex Araujo, believes that the future for the sector – and this fund – holds such significant opportunities.

These are challenging times for investors and investment managers alike. The investment due diligence process for advisers and investment managers has become more important than ever. Covid-19 and the climate crisis are just two of the key drivers which are changing the world we live in. For the investment landscape, matters of risk remain paramount and a focus on sustainability is already changing investors’ attitudes.

But, achieving effective diversification within investment portfolios, especially those with a yield objective, is a particular challenge. It is also one where investment in global infrastructure can prove a highly attractive component part.

For those looking for a fund with a global mandate, which operates within a sector which demonstrates outstanding opportunities for growth, has strong ESG credentials and which is well diversified across three key areas of infrastructure, then M&G’s Global Listed Infrastructure fund has clear appeal.

Sue Whitbread

Editor

IFA Magazine

