The Real Estate Investors Summit travels to Boston this June!

by | Apr 12, 2023

The most exclusive meeting point for Leading Family Offices and Innovative Fund Managers and Consultants takes place in a premium location the Encore Boston Harbor, Boston, MA on 5 – 7 June 2023.

The summit’s content is aligned with key investment challenges and interests, relevant market developments, and practical and progressive ideas and strategies adopted by successful pioneers.

Delegates that have attended in the past include:

  • Chief Investment Officer – Adams Wealth Advisors
  • Managing Partner – JMS Family LP
  • Founder, President & Chief Investment Officer – Legacy Wealth Advisors, LLC
  • SVP and Portfolio Manager – Northland Wealth Management
  • Etc.

Format: Face to face, qualified business meetings with our family offices: pre-vetted, pre-scheduled, mutually agreed upon one-one meetings. Our clients have worked with us through this format for over 20 years because of the efficiency it creates for them in finding highly qualified Solution Providers.

 
 

Register your interest here, or directly contact Isidora Avraam here

