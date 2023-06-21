The Right DA Club Launches New Protection Helpdesk

The Right DA Club has today (21st June 2023) announced the launch of a new Protection Helpdesk to member firms.

Available at no additional cost, the Helpdesk is being launched to help firms achieve more from their protection advice proposition, and comes with a number of specific aims, including increasing advisers’ protection knowledge; cutting down on the time required to research the market; helping place more complex cases, and improving awareness across all product availability.

Hosted by new National Account Manager, Gary Harrison – who joined earlier this month and brings with him over 10 years of experience within the protection sector – the Helpdesk is open to all DA Club members who are already immersed in the provision of protection, or are seeking support to launch and grow their offering in this area.

Gary will also be available at forthcoming Right DA Club Sales-focused roadshows, open to both existing and prospective DA member firms, which offer a range of sales and development ideas to attendees to help grow their businesses and stay profitable in the months ahead.

The next roadshow takes place in Wales on Thursday 22nd June at the Coldra Court Hotel in Langstone near Newport.

For further details and to register, advisers should visit: bit.ly/TRMEvents2023

Gary Harrison, National Account Manager at The Right DA Club, said:

“There are numerous reasons why advisory firms should be active in the protection space, not least the requirements that clients have in this current economic environment for cover, but also what it can deliver in terms of regular income, and how it can significantly add to the bottom line.

“The launch of the new Helpdesk is designed to deal with all protection queries DA Club members might have, whether it’s information on suitable products for more complex cases, or it’s a time-sensitive case which requires quick action, through to ideas on how to improve protection cut-through and conversions in the business.

“We can support firms across all these areas, and much more, and we therefore look forward to speaking to members regarding all their protection queries in months ahead.”

For more information on The Right DA Club, please visit: www.therightdaclub.co.uk

For more information on The Right DA Club’s sister companies, The Right Mortgage & Protection Network, The Later Life Lending Network or The Right PMI & Healthcare, please contact: joinus@therightmortgage.co.uk or visit www.therightmortgage.co.uk