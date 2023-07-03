The Right Mortgage appoint new PMI Supervision & Development Manager

The Right Mortgage & Protection Network and DA Club have announced the appointment of a new Private Medical Insurance (PMI) Supervision & Development Manager.

Bipin Sandhu starts the role with immediate effect and will report to Head of General Insurance (GI and PMI), Amy Wilson.

As part of her new role, Bipin will be responsible for working with member firms to help them explore the PMI sector, the growing client demand and need, and the advice and income-generating opportunities available, while also helping supervise activity by advisers in this product space.

She joins The Right Mortgage after four years with Simplybiz Compliance Services, recruiting IFAs, mortgage and protection, and protection-only firms to go directly authorised.

Prior to this, she spent 10 years with Vitality in a business development role, working with advisory firms and providing training on life insurance, PMI and investment products.

Bipin’s appointment is part of The Right Mortgage’s focus on expanding its PMI specialist team to specifically support advisers new to the product area, and to help them identify PMI client opportunities.

The Right Mortgage & Protection Network and DA Club is also holding a PMI Summit this week for both specialist PMI advisers or those looking to start to advise in PMI.

The Summit will take place on Wednesday 5th July at the Nuthurst Grange Country House Hotel in Solihull, and attendees will be able to hear from PMI sector experts via keynote presentations, roundtables and panel Q&A discussions.

Amy Wilson, Head of General Insurance (GI and PMI) at The Right Mortgage, commented: “We are very pleased to welcome Bipin to this brand-new role within the business, one that is fully-focused on the PMI sector, and the growing number of opportunities it offers individual advisers and our firms. She brings with her a wealth of experience from all areas of financial services, with insight and expertise in a whole host of products, as well as in crucial areas such as training, business development and supervision. Bipin is going to be a real asset to the business and she is looking forward to engaging with advisers to help them develop their PMI propositions.”

Bipin Sandhu, PMI Supervision & Development Manager at The Right Mortgage, said: “I am really excited to be joining The Right Mortgage, a great business with fantastic people, and a wonderful work environment. The Right Mortgage and I share the same core values, Trust, Respect and Partnership. This new PMI-focused role was perfect for me as I love working with advisers and firms, and helping them grow their businesses in this area. I’m looking forward to meeting and talking to lots of our firms, and to helping them make this most of this growth area.”