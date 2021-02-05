Yesterday, we reported that The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) was targeted by nearly a quarter of a million (238,711) malicious and unsolicited emails over the final three months of 2020, averaging around 80,000 email attacks per month.

Anthony Rafferty, CEO Origo comments:

This data highlights the growing threat to consumers and the business risk from cyber attacks via email.

At the end of the day the cybercriminals only have to get lucky once to access someone’s computer or a business’s system, whereas individuals and companies have to be constantly vigilant against these attacks.

Customer/client email and communications are particularly vulnerable and once a criminal has access to someone’s email they can use it to obtain confidential information and attempt identity fraud.

Automating secure messaging through use of encrypted email has to become de rigueur for providers and financial advisers in the industry to help protect consumers against cybercrime and businesses against risk such as fraud.