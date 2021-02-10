The role of platforms: Join GrowthInvest at the EIS 101: Back to Basics webinar

Join us tomorrow 11th February 10-11:30am for your EIS run-down to cover the foundational elements of how EIS can benefit your clients, particularly at this time of year.

Daniel was a founding investor in GrowthInvest and has been Chief Executive and Chairman of the Investment Committee since 2012.

Prior to this, he worked in finance for nearly 20 years, managing institutional and private funds focusing on equities and derivatives.

Daniel managed the UK division of Van der Moolen Equities AG and more recently founded the equity derivatives boutique Ten Derivatives LLP.

Daniel has been an angel investor and mentor of high growth businesses for many years. He is passionate about increasing efficiency and transparency within the alternative investment sector.

