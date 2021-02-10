X

About

Advertise

Contact

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Jobs

Tools for Advisers

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

The role of platforms: Join GrowthInvest at the EIS 101: Back to Basics webinar

Kim WonnacottbyKim Wonnacott
February 10, 2021
in Events, GBI, News
Share this story
Share this story

Join us tomorrow 11th February 10-11:30am for your EIS run-down to cover the foundational elements of how EIS can benefit your clients, particularly at this time of year.

Click here to register to hear from experts in the space, including Daniel Rodwell, Managing Director of GrowthInvest.

Daniel was a founding investor in GrowthInvest and has been Chief Executive and Chairman of the Investment Committee since 2012.

Prior to this, he worked in finance for nearly 20 years, managing institutional and private funds focusing on equities and derivatives.

Daniel managed the UK division of Van der Moolen Equities AG and more recently founded the equity derivatives boutique Ten Derivatives LLP.

Daniel has been an angel investor and mentor of high growth businesses for many years. He is passionate about increasing efficiency and transparency within the alternative investment sector.

Register now to hear Daniel discuss the role of platforms. 

Click here to find out more about GrowthInvest

Today’s Most Read

  • M&G to invest £5 billion in sustainable private assets through innovative new fund
    February 5, 2021

    New global team to target innovative opportunities, including enterprises tackling social and environmental challenges M&G plc has announced that its £136 billion With-Profits Fund is

  • Is a change gonna come for EIS and SEIS?
    February 8, 2021

    As Chancellor Sunak prepares for his March Budget and the tax year-end looms, should advisers and paraplanners be bracing themselves for change to the EIS

  • The irresistible growth of ESG investing
    February 5, 2021

    IFA Magazine caught up with Wayne Bishop, CEO of King and Shaxson Asset Management (KSAM), to discuss the irresistible growth of ESG investing, and how

  • Haatch: Celebrating Entrepreneurs Episode 3
    February 4, 2021

    In this, the third video in our Celebrating Entrepreneurs series, we meet Tom Szirtes, founder of Bodyswaps alongside Mark Bennett, partner Haatch Ventures and Lawrence

  • Square Mile’s fund ratings round-up for January 2021
    February 4, 2021

    Three new ratings awarded  One rating reintroduced  Three ratings retained  Two ratings suspended  Two ratings removed  Analysts at Square Mile Investment Consulting and Research (Square

  • Financial services in a post-brexit transition world
    February 9, 2021

    What does the signing of the Trade and Co-operation Agreement deal (TCA) mean for UK Financial Services? Paul Wilson takes a look under the bonnet

  • Oxford Capital Growth EIS – portfolio company profile
    February 4, 2021

    Curve, the London-based fintech has been on a remarkable growth trajectory in recent years culminating in the company raising $95M in series C fundraising in

  • Blankstone Sington recommences trading of Everton FC shares
    February 4, 2021

    Following assurances given at Everton FC’s AGM, Blankstone Sington has this week recommenced trading of Everton FC shares following the firm’s decision in December to

  • Hear from Ken Roberts and Peter Hames at Octopus Virtual Event Monday
    February 5, 2021

    Hear from the companies backed by the UK’s largest VCT Monday, at Octopus Investments’ virtual event. Octopus Investments is giving your clients the chance to

  • Assessments of value – Morningstar delivers a useful addition to the library of fund reports
    February 8, 2021

    How effective and useful are these reports are for investors and advisers? How should the reports be used in fund selection?  Where do asset managers

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    IFA Magazine