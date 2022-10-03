X

The Summit that provides a platform which helps Europe's leading family office and private wealth management executives

October 3, 2022
The Leading Private Wealth Management Forum – The Elite Summit is an invitation-only, premium forum bringing together the leading family office investors with the most renowned investment solution providers in an intimate environment for a focused discussion of the latest strategies for best practices in private wealth management.

The Elite Summit provides a platform that helps Europe’s leading family office and private wealth management executives evaluate and partner with relevant service providers, while we connect innovative asset management companies with these chief investment strategists.

For more information on how you can attend please contact Leyana Daccache at leyanad@marcusevanscy.com or visit here

 

