@The SundayTimes rates @OPWPartnership as one of the UK’s best places to work

Financial advice and investment network, The Openwork Partnership, has been rated one of the UK’s best places to work for the third year in a row in the authoritative Sunday Times Best Companies to Work for 2021 list.

Its latest award reflects the continuing expansion at the company – it is now part of the large-sized companies section after moving up from the mid-sized section. It was ranked 76th out of the top 100 large-sized companies.

The Openwork Partnership was highly rated in the large-sized companies regional lists in two areas where it has offices. It was ranked 25th in the South West where its Swindon headquarters is based. And for the first time it was ranked in London, where it has another major office – coming in 17th in the capital.

On top of the national and regional rankings it was rated 15th among financial services companies – a new category offered this year by Best Companies, which helps organisations measure and improve employee engagement.

Philip Howell, Chief Executive of The Openwork Partnership, said: “Investing in the career fulfilment and wellbeing of our colleagues is central to the success of The Openwork Partnership. We are proud to have been ranked as one of the best places to work for another year.

“The award is testament to the tremendous energy and commitment our colleagues have put into ensuring we live up to our values, even in the most challenging of years, when most of us have been working remotely yet still maintaining the same high standards of service for our clients.”

Carrie Morris, Chief People Officer at The Openwork Partnership added: “It’s been a tough year for everyone, and we have been so proud of how our colleagues have risen to the challenges thrown at them this year and how they have adapted to ensure the Openwork Partnership continues to deliver for its clients.

“It is important that in return, we work hard to help and support colleagues to feel engaged and supported at work – and we are delighted to see that the initiatives we have put in place have helped in enabling us to be ranked as one of the best places to work for another year. Delivering an open, collaborative, diverse and engaging environment for our colleagues helps them to be the best versions of themselves at work and enables everyone to feel they can make a real difference.”

The Openwork Partnership has also retained its two star accreditation, for the third year in a row thanks to its outstanding commitment to employee engagement.

The Openwork Partnership has more than 4,300 financial advisers across the UK and operates as a directly authorised, multi-panel distribution network. Its new website includes an interactive map enabling more clients to access support from the network.