The Superbia Group commits to accountability and living its core values with the formation of a new independent ESG Advisory Board

Sue WhitbreadbySue Whitbread
April 21, 2021
in News
The Superbia Group has today signalled its intent to live its values by announcing the appointment of a new independent ESG Advisory Board. The new committee of seven people from various professional backgrounds and perspectives will be chaired by Georgina Mitchell a long-standing independent expert in investment, corporate governance and social challenges.  The board will focus on regular evaluation of four key pillars vital to the ethics and the ethos of the group: Customers, staff, the environment and the wider community.

As well as helping to define and uphold those standards for the day to day running of the business, the advisory board will also assist Asset Intelligence Portfolio Management by setting targets for the portfolios it has created and managed to ensure cultural and commercial values align and deliver the best possible outcomes for clients, staff, local communities and the wider world.

Stefan Fura, Founder, The Superbia Group says: “It’s no longer possible to see ESG as a nice to have or isolated from the day-to-day operations of any business. We firmly believe that a social and environmental conscience is a perquisite for any business to sustain itself and be successful as we move further into the 21st Century. Whether that be the companies we invest in as part of our portfolios or our own group.

Fura continues: “Too often lip service is paid to doing the right thing but when the goodwill starts to wane companies revert back to their previous bad habits and practices. The Superbia Group fully intends to live its values. Not just because it’s the right thing to do but because we believe it will increasingly be demanded of any successful business in the future.

Fura continues: It is for that reason we have appointed Georgina and the Advisory Board. Even with the best will in the world the leadership team of The Superbia Group will not be able to critically engage with the complexity of this challenge on our own. That is why we are delighted to have established the ESG Advisory Board and we look forward to working with them to set and sustain our values.”

Georgina Mitchell, Chair of The Superbia Group ESG Advisory Board says: “I applaud this move by The Superbia Group. It is brave and it is necessary to ensure they are the businesses they want to be. A force for good for customers, staff, local communities and the wider world. I am delighted to be working with the other talented, committed and passionate professionals appointed to the board and I can’t wait to get started.”

Mitchell concludes: “I am sure that that the board and the leadership team will be engaged in many healthy debates in the future. But we can all be safe in the knowledge that we are committed to consistently doing the right thing.”

The members of The Superbia Group Advisory Board include

  • Georgina Mitchell, Chair, ESG Advisory Board
  • Kath Haines, Board Member, ESG Advisory Board
  • Dr Nisha Long, Board Member, ESG Advisory Board
  • Francis Hesketh, Board Member, ESG Advisory Board
  • Professor Eddie Obeng, Board Member, ESG Advisory Board
  • Kevin Dunn, Board Member, ESG Advisory Board
  • Robert Love, Board Member, ESG Advisory Board

