The Sustainable Disclosure Requirements: a steppingstone in the UK’s green financial revolution

By Agathe Kuhn, Senior Policy Consultant at Longevity Partners

On 3rd November 2021, COP26 Finance Day, Rishi Sunak announced plans to make the UK the world’s first net zero aligned finance hub. The announcement came shortly after the UK Government released its roadmap to achieve this ambitious goal.

Greening Finance: A Roadmap to Sustainable Investing sets out the details for the UK’s Sustainable Disclosure Requirements (SDR) and comes at a vital time: the ESG investment market has grown rapidly to $35 trillion in the last year, and with this growth comes a need to provide a common set of standards to financial market participants.

