The UK regions spending the least on rent, data reveals

As the cost of living crisis surges, renters are facing the possibility of increased rental costs. But with rent costs differing considerably across the UK, which areas are the most affordable for renters?

In light of this, Alan Boswell Landlord Building Insurance experts used official government statistics* to investigate which UK regions are spending the least on rent by calculating the proportion (%) of income spent on rent across regions.

This is part of a wider study, which can be found at: https://www.alanboswell.com/news/the-average-cost-of-renting-a-house-in-the-uk/

The % of income spent on rent across UK regions:

Rank Region Median weekly income (£) Median weekly rent (£) % of income that goes to rent 1 North East 490.60 115.38 23.5% 2 Wales 446.20 121.15 27.2% 3 Yorkshire and the Humber 499.40 138.46 27.7% 4 North West 504.50 140.77 27.9% 5 East Midlands 505.10 150.00 29.7% 6 West Midlands 516.20 155.77 30.2% 7 Scotland 528.60 169.85 32.1% 8 South West 507.40 183.46 36.2% 9 East 549.10 201.92 36.8% 10 South East 568.80 229.62 40.4% 11 London 645.80 346.15 53.6%

Alan Boswell Landlord Building Insurance experts can reveal that residents from the North East are spending the leastof their wages on rent, amounting to only 23.5%. This is 8.6% less than its neighbouring Scottish residents (32.1%) and 4% less than the North West at 27.9%.

Wales places second best, with 27.2% of resident’s income being spent on rent. Whilst its bordering region, theWest Midlands, are spending more (30.2%).

Renters in Yorkshire and the Humber region are spending the third leaston rent (27.7%), enabling their income to go much further in comparison to their neighbours in East Midlands(29.7%).

Whilst the renting crisis is UK-wide, Londonresidents are spending the largest proportion of their weekly income on rent at a startling 53.6% – exceeding more than half of their wage on average.

% of income spent on rent by country:

Rank Country Median weekly income (£) Median weekly rent (£) % of income that goes to rent 1 Wales 446.20 121.15 27.2% 2 Scotland 528.60 169.85 32.1% 3 England 536.60 183.00 34.1%

Welsh residents are spending 27.2% of their income on rent–the lowest proportionoverall, whilst renters in Englandare spending the most on average (34.1%).

