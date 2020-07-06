peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

Following years of high profile failings calls for an audit of UK auditors grow. Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveils £1.5bn for the creative industries today as his popularity soars. Also today the press suggests the UK is expected to phase Huawei out of our 5G network.

Tabby Kinder covers the ‘big four’ accounting firms for the FT and shared this article outlining plans for audit split.

The countdown has started on the separation of the audit practices of the Big Four accounting firms. This represents the largest structural overhaul of their operating models for decades… https://t.co/jEvhTzbsH4 — Tabby Kinder (@Tabby_Kinder) July 6, 2020

Rishi Sunak unveils stimulus for creative industries, to a warm reception on Twitter.

Rishi Sunak, AirPods in, disinterestedly chewing gum, quickly autographing the promotional pamphlet handed to him by a shivering young fan who has been stood outside 11 Downing St for hours, waiting for his hero to arrive pic.twitter.com/mkWvEiv1L5 — Ben Machell (@ben_machell) July 5, 2020

Many have drawn a likeness between the announcement tweets and a menswear launch.

Chancellor by Rishi Sunak could be a line of aftershave pic.twitter.com/jg3OlzwmKG — Daniel Garrahan (@DanGarrahan) July 6, 2020

The International Monetary Fund share research suggesting digital finance plays important role in mitigating impact of pandemic.

Our latest research shows that digital finance is associated with higher GDP growth and financial inclusion. It could therefore play an important role in mitigating the economic and social impact of the ongoing #COVID19 crisis. https://t.co/BIL0De7gRX #fintech — IMF (@IMFNews) July 4, 2020

The FT help get its readers up to date on the governments thinking towards Huawei and the UK’s 5G network.

Boris Johnson is this month expected to draw up plans to phase out Huawei from Britain’s 5G phone networks, after warnings that US sanctions have undermined the Chinese company's ability to supply the UK market https://t.co/RNVlj8kqaU — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) July 6, 2020

And finally, Bloomberg highlight 5 things that are moving markets today.

Virus cases keep climbing, growth forecasts drop, and China risks inflating another bubble. Here’s what’s moving markets https://t.co/sM6wPw3zM5 — Bloomberg (@business) July 6, 2020

