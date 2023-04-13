Business and Development - Events

The Venture Capital Investors Summit travels to Boston this June!

by | Apr 13, 2023

Share this article

Share On Linkedin
Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share Via Email

The most exclusive meeting point for Leading Family Offices and Innovative Fund Managers and Consultants takes place in a premium location the Encore Boston Harbor, Boston, MA on 5 – 7 June 2023.

This Summit provides an unparalleled opportunity for extensive informal networking among Family Offices and Fund Managers to all attendees. Through one-on-one business meetings, sponsors get to meet with leading Allocators.

The summit’s content is aligned with key investment challenges and interests, relevant market developments, and practical and progressive ideas and strategies adopted by successful pioneers.

 
 

Register your interest via here, or directly contact Isidora Avraam here

Share this article

Share On Linkedin
Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share Via Email

Related articles

Trending articles

IFA Talk logo

IFA Talk is our flagship podcast, designed to fit perfectly into your busy life, bringing the latest insight, analysis, news and interviews to you, wherever you are.

IFA Talk Podcast - listen to the latest episode

Discover more podcasts
x