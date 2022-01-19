The virtues of virtual: will remote client meetings outlive lockdown?

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected every aspect of our lives and has meant that many industries have had to change and adapt their working practices significantly.

The financial advice and planning profession is indeed no exception. Advisers have been forced to reimagine how they interact with their clients, which has required a different type of connection.

In this podcast episode, Quilter chat with two advisers and a behavioural scientist about how they and their clients have adjusted to this ‘new normal’.

But with life beginning to return to ‘normality’ many advisers are asking themselves if they should discard their new skills and return to the old way of interacting.

So, should advisers revert to the traditional model of advice, or is a hybrid approach the new and improved solution?

Listen to the podcast here