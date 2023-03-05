Mortgage and Property

These are the biggest up and coming areas to buy a house in the UK in 2023

by | Mar 5, 2023

To help buyers spend their money wisely, money.co.uk has revealed the biggest up-and-coming property areas in the UK that could make the best investments. 

The study analysed a range of factors including average property price growth, business growth, the volume of young people migrating to the area, transport links and regeneration to determine the biggest up-and-coming property areas in the UK. 

The top 10 up-and-coming property areas in the UK

RankLocal authorityPopulationAnnual house price changeAnnual income changeAnnual poverty rate changeAnnual employment changeNet inflow of 25-34 year oldsTrain stations per 100,000 peopleNet change in businesses per 10,000 peopleUp and coming property score /10
1East Cambridgeshire90,17216.5%4.5%-0.5%1.5%0.4%6.7-8.38.14
2Eden53,75417.9%5.9%-0.8%0.8%0.2%11.2-9.37.99
3Bolsover81,30514.9%2.8%-8.7%1.4%0.2%4.9182.67.80
4East Devon148,08017.3%5.1%-0.1%2.7%0.3%6.1-20.67.78
5Argyll and Bute85,43025.0%3.9%-3.6%0.0%0.2%16.4-2.97.75
6Warrington209,39720.4%6.1%-1.5%1.3%0.0%3.367.17.58
7Dover118,51416.8%5.9%-1.0%1.2%0.2%7.6-27.47.55
8Stockport294,19717.1%2.4%-0.9%2.4%0.3%6.5-16.77.47
9West Lindsey96,18615.5%2.0%-7.8%2.3%0.2%4.2-2.17.30
10Broadland131,93114.7%4.9%-0.7%-1.0%0.4%6.89.17.23

East Cambridgeshire ranks as the most up-and-coming property areas in Great Britain, with house price growth of 16.5% over the last 12 months. This rural yet well-connected area has seen an increase in employment and an influx of young people to the area., Average income was also up by 4.5%. Potential buyers in the area can also access property information via the national digital register, meaning buying decisions can be made earlier and the property buying process is much simpler.

 
 

Eden, the Lake District, is the UK’s second biggest up-and-coming property area. The picturesque Cumbrian district has seen 17.9% property price growth over the last year. Despite recording a negative change in business in the area, annual income has risen a solid 5.9% over the last five years. Poverty has also decreased by 0.8% over the same period. 

Bolsover, Derbyshire, ranks as the third-most up-and-coming area for first-time buyers, with the second-highest increase in business at 182.6 per 10,000 people. Property prices have risen 14.9% over the last year and the poverty rate has dropped a massive 8.7%.  Income, however, has increased at a slower rate of 2.8% over the last five years and total employment by just 1.4%. 

Further study insights:

 
  • Argyll and Bute, Scotland, has seen the biggest property price growth at 25% in the last year. 
  • Midlothian has seen the biggest increase in youth migration at 0.7%
  • The London borough of Barnet has seen the highest increase in business at 375.8 per 10,000 people

You can view the full research here.

