These are the UK areas where house prices have risen the most in the last decade

New research shows the UK areas with the highest increase in property prices in the past decade with Hastings in East Sussex taking the top spot, with a house price increase of 113.6% over the last ten years.

The study conducted by online investing review platform Investing Reviews, analysed house price data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) for each local authority in the UK between 2013 and 2023 to discover which area saw the highest increase in house prices and therefore provides the highest return on investment. 

The 10 UK areas with the biggest increase in house prices Rank Area Average house price in 2013 Average house price in 2023 Percentage increase 1 Hastings £133,521 £299,260 124.13% 2 Waltham Forest £236,856 £512,508 116.38% 3 Thanet £147,526 £319,167 116.35% 4 Shetland Islands £101,735 £215,692 112.01% 5 Barking and Dagenham £167,919 £353,635 110.60% 6 Thurrock £164,373 £339,281 106.41% 7 Rochford £216,722 £446,876 106.20% 8 Basildon £189,329 £389,328 105.64% 9 Castle Point £191,182 £388,771 103.35% 10 Bristol, City of £177,248 £236,511 101.72%

The analysis revealed that Hastings in East Sussex has the biggest return on investment for property in the UK, with a 124.13% increase in house prices since 2013. Currently, the average house price in Hastings is £299,260 whereas a decade ago, the average cost was £133,521.

The area with the second highest increase in property prices is Waltham Forest in London. House prices in Waltham Forest averaged £236,856 in 2013 and have risen to £512,508 as of this year. This means that there has been a 116.38% rise in prices.

Thanet in Kent is the area with the third highest rise in property in the UK, therefore having the third-best return on investment. There has been a 116.35% rise in house prices in the London borough in the past decade. In 2013, the average house price in Thanet was £147,526 whereas, in 2023, the average house price now stands at £319,167 according to the ONS data.

The Shetland Islands place fourth. House prices in the Shetland Islands have skyrocketed 112.01% since 2013 when house prices were at an average of £101,735 compared to today’s average price of £215,692.

Another London borough rounds out the top five with Barking and Dagenham seeing a 110.60% rise in house prices. House prices in Barking and Dagenham have risen from £167,919 to £353,635 in the past ten years, leading to its status as the area with the fifth-highest return on investment in property. 

The 10 UK areas with the lowest increases in house prices Rank Area Average house price in 2013 Average house price in 2023 Percentage increase 1 Aberdeen, City of £161,429 £136,742 -15.29% 2 Aberdeenshire £170,640 £200,806 17.68% 3 Kensington and Chelsea £1,067,550 £1,278,200 19.73% 4 Westminster, City of £736,489 £905,401 22.93% 5 Hammersmith and Fulham £601,380 £749,383 24.61% 6 Inverclyde £95,700 £123,618 29.17% 7 Allerdale £138,329 £182,889 32.21% 8 Gateshead £115,991 £154,953 33.59% 9 Camden £627,541 £840,254 33.90% 10 Dundee, City of £104,981 £141,823 35.09%

At the other end of the scale, the City of Aberdeen is the UK area that has seen the lowest return on investment in property, being the only area where house prices have actually decreased. In 2013, the average house price in the City of Aberdeen was £161,429 but the average price has now decreased by 15.29% in the past ten years, with the average price costing £136,742 in 2023.

The UK area with the second lowest increase in house prices is Aberdeenshire (the surrounding area of the city). House prices in Aberdeenshire averaged £170,640 in 2013 and have risen to £200,806 as of this year. This means that there has been a 17.68% rise in prices – the second lowest number of any local authority analysed.

The London borough of Kensington and Chelsea has the third lowest increase in property prices in the last decade. There has been a 19.73% rise in house prices in the London area in the past decade. In 2013, the average house price in Kensington and Chelsea was £1,067,550 whereas in 2023, the average house price now stands at £1,278,200 according to the ONS data.

Another London borough – the City of Westminster places fourth. House prices in the City of Westminster have only risen by 22.93% since 2013 when house prices were at an average of £736,489 compared to today’s average price of £905,401.

Hammersmith and Fulham rounds out the bottom five with Hammersmith and Fulham seeing a 24.61% rise in house prices. House prices in Hammersmith and Fulham have risen from £601,380 to £749,383 in the past ten years, leading to its status as the area with the fifth lowest return on investment in property.