X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

Thousands still falling victim to retirement income ‘loyalty sting’ despite rules to encourage shopping around and switching, FCA figures show

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
March 7, 2022
in News
Share this story
Share this story

Retirees are still missing out on thousands of pounds of retirement income despite rules introduced in 2019 to encourage more shopping around and switching in the £4bn Guaranteed Income for Life (“GIfL”) market, new analysis by retirement specialist Just Group finds.

Latest figures from the Financial Conduct Authority suggest misplaced loyalty and inertia may be eclipsing extra cash, with 53% of GIfL plans – more than 30,000 a year – purchased in 2020/21 sold by pension companies to their existing customers. Please see the attached press release for full details.

Stephen Lowe, group communications director at Just Group said: “Industry quotes show that a 65-year-old in reasonable health with an average GIfL purchase (£68,000) would miss out on £490 a year extra income by accepting the lowest offer (£3,324 a year) compared to the best (£3,814 a year), equal to £12,250 over 25 years. However, health history and lifestyle information could push that much higher.

“Since 2019 your existing pension provider has been obliged to show you how its own Guaranteed Income for Life quote compares with the best on the market. The idea being that seeing the difference will encourage people to switch but the FCA’s figures show this doesn’t seem to be happening.”

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine