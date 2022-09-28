Three directors join the Investment Association Board

Three new directors have been appointed to the Investment Association (IA) Board of Directors. The Board oversees the IA’s activity and plays an important role setting its key priorities, including maintaining a focus on customers, investing in growth, improving diversity and unlocking technological innovation, while also guiding the wider industry through the changing market environment.

Joining the Board are:

Kirstie MacGillivray, Head of Dealing and UK Chief Executive Officer, Aegon Asset Management

Nick Ring, Chief Executive Officer, EMEA, Columbia Threadneedle

Karen Zachary, Chief Executive Officer, CRUX Asset Management

The new appointees replace Keith Skeoch, Andrew Formica and Philippe d’Orgeval.

The appointments were confirmed at the IA’s Annual General Meeting today, where Patrick Thomson also assumed his role as Chair of the Board.

Patrick Thomson, Chair of the Investment Association Board of Directors, said:

“I’m delighted to welcome Kirstie, Nick and Karen to our Board. They will bring insights, expert knowledge and global connections at an important time for our industry as we navigate a cost-of-living crisis, inflationary challenges and ongoing market uncertainty. As the new Chair, I’m looking forward to working closely with our new appointees, and the entire Board, to realise our goal of creating an investment management industry fit for the modern economy.

“I would also like to extend my gratitude to our outgoing members, Keith, Andrew and Philippe, for their dedicated service to the IA Board over their tenures.”

The changes to the Board are effective immediately.