Three funds investing in companies with pricing power

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
January 19, 2022
in Featured, News
With US inflation hitting 7% and UK inflation coming in today at 5.4% – its highest level since 1992 – both business margins and consumer spending power around the globe are being squeezed.

Here, Darius McDermott (pictured), managing director of FundCalibre, takes a look at the companies that do best in this environment – and the funds investing in them.

Pricing power

“As the cost of component parts, distribution and wages increases, some companies are in a better position than others to pass these costs on to the consumer – rising their prices without their customers switching or abandoning their products,” commented Darius.

“Essentials like food, drugs, power and even insurance are at the top of the food chain here, as we need them no matter what. But it also applies to some companies with strong brands that engender brand loyalty.”

James Thomson, manager of Rathbone Global Opportunities, added: “Recent surveys indicate many businesses plan to increase prices by significantly more than they plan to further raise wages, which should benefit those companies with pricing power. If these price rises stick and sales volumes remain robust, this could deliver some explosive earnings upside even though the journey toward them will be bumpy.”

Three funds investing in companies with pricing power

Threadneedle European Select
The investment philosophy of this fund is based on the premise that a company’s intrinsic value is determined by its growth, returns on capital, sustainable competitive advantage, and pricing power. The manager develops a thorough understanding of the industry in which a firm operates, the competitive landscape it is facing and the actions it is taking to improve its positioning. He will sometimes invest in stocks without pricing power – but only if the firm is the lowest-cost producer in the industry.  The three largest holdings in the fund are currently LVMH, Nestle and semiconductor company ASML*.

TB Evenlode Global Income 
The managers of this fund take a long term approach, focusing on quality, cash-generative businesses. They define quality companies as those with three characteristics: asset-light business models; high barriers to entry which can’t be disrupted easily; and finally, their customers’ decision to buy their product or service should not be determined completely by price. The team then selects stocks for the portfolio based on valuation and dividend yield. The top three holdings currently are Procter & Gamble, Wolters Kluwer and RELX*.

TB Amati UK Smaller Companies 
This fund focuses on structural growth businesses, which the managers believe can add value in the under-researched small and mid-cap part of the UK stock market. The process begins by filtering out FTSE 100 and investment companies. The managers then look for companies with following attributes: barriers to entry; a competitive advantage; revenue visibility; pricing power; sustainable growth; an adequate balance sheet and the ability to finance growth; incentivised management with a good track record; and takeover potential. The top three holdings are OSB Group, Accesso Technology and Atalaya Mining*.

*Source: fund factsheet, 30 November 2021

This Week’s Most Read

  • Fundsmith hints at bumpy ride
    January 12, 2022

    Terry Smith’s annual letter to shareholders reports a slight underperformance of the MSCI World Index over one year Despite the value rally, quality stocks outperformed

  • David Bowie-style cremations booming on star’s anniversary amid affordability squeeze
    January 16, 2022

    Starman was among the first to opt for secret “direct cremation” without mourners or a service in 2016 Last year the numbers doubled to almost

  • Succession Wealth acquires Pannells FP adding £1.4bn in AUM
    January 17, 2022

    Succession Wealth has announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Pannells Financial Planning, one of the UK’s leading Financial Planning businesses. Pannells currently

  • The Openwork Partnership boosts PMI proposition with Usay Compare
    January 14, 2022

    The Openwork Partnership, one of the UK’s largest and longest established financial advice networks, is further enhancing its protection proposition by launching a private medical

  • Invesco’s Paul Jackson – The Aristotle List: 10 improbable but possible outcomes for 2022
    January 17, 2022

    By Invesco’s Global Head of Asset Allocation Paul Jackson It is time to forget central scenarios and think about improbable but possible outcomes. Market sentiment

  • The leisure industry’s bounce-back, why should investors be interested?
    January 12, 2022

    Edition Capital are an EIS investor into the leisure and entertainment industry; we spoke to Partner, Harry Heartfield, about the leisure industry’s bounce-back and why

  • MainStreet Partners announces ESG Champions for 2022
    January 18, 2022

    BNP Paribas Asset Management and Triodos Investment Management scoop Best Asset Manager and Best Boutique respectively. MainStreet Partners, the London-based ESG Advisory and Portfolio Analytics firm, has today announced the winners

  • HMRC’s cash take from tax compliance investigations falls by 28% to £1.1bn
    January 15, 2022

    Increase in tax evasion investigations likely as HMRC looks to find funds from elsewhere Crypto investors and buy-to-let landlords likely to be looked into HMRC’s

  • Seraphim space predictions for 2022
    January 17, 2022

    Mark Boggett, CEO of Seraphim Space, the world’s first space tech investment fund, shares his 2022 predictions for the Space Industry. 2021 saw many breakthroughs

  • Gen Z seek ethical workplaces as environ-mental health burden bites
    January 13, 2022

    18-22 year olds will turn down roles and take pay cuts to work with their preferred employers Two in three feel anxious due to high

