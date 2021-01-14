(Sharecast News) – Anglo American: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral with a target price of 2,900p.
Frontier Developments: Berenberg reiterates buy with a target price of 3,500p.
ASOS: Berenberg reiterates buy with a target price of 6,500p.
Close Brothers: Canaccord upgrades to buy with a target price of 1,572p.
Team17 Group: Canaccord upgrades to hold with a target price of 850p.
Antofagasta: JP Morgan upgrades to neutral with a target price of 1,170p.
BHP: JP Morgan reiterates overweight with a target price of 2,460p.
Purplebricks: Citigroup reiterates buy with a target price of 145p.
Glencore: Barclays reiterates overweight with a target price of 345p.
IntegraFin: Barclays reiterates buy with a target price of 650p.
Glencore: Liberum reiterates buy with a target price of 210p.