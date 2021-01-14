(Sharecast News) – Anglo American: JP Morgan downgrades to neutral with a target price of 2,900p.

Frontier Developments: Berenberg reiterates buy with a target price of 3,500p.

ASOS: Berenberg reiterates buy with a target price of 6,500p.

Close Brothers: Canaccord upgrades to buy with a target price of 1,572p.

Team17 Group: Canaccord upgrades to hold with a target price of 850p.

Antofagasta: JP Morgan upgrades to neutral with a target price of 1,170p.

BHP: JP Morgan reiterates overweight with a target price of 2,460p.

Purplebricks: Citigroup reiterates buy with a target price of 145p.

Glencore: Barclays reiterates overweight with a target price of 345p.

IntegraFin: Barclays reiterates buy with a target price of 650p.

Glencore: Liberum reiterates buy with a target price of 210p.