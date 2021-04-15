Thursday newspaper round-up: Greensill, Uber, Coinbase, Flybe

Tory MPs have voted en masse to block a broader inquiry into the Greensill scandal as Labour claimed there was now evidence of sleaze at the heart of government. The opposition day motion in the Commons, which would have created a cross-party committee of MPs to look into Greensill and wider issues of lobbying, was defeated by 357 votes to 262, after the government opposed the plan. – Guardian

Uber has been ordered to reinstate five British drivers who were struck off from its ride-hailing app by robot technology. The five drivers, backed by the App Drivers & Couriers Union (ADCU) and the campaign group Worker Info Exchange, argued that they had been wrongly accused of fraudulent activity based on mistaken information from Uber’s technology, and that the company had failed to provide the drivers with proper evidence to support the allegations. – Guardian

Britain’s aerospace companies have warned the Government of an impending shortage of critical parts for planes if Britain’s steel industry is allowed to collapse. The sector’s trade body, which counts Airbus and Rolls-Royce among its members, called for Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng’s “urgent intervention” in the crisis, as steel tycoon Sanjeev Gupta battles to keep his GFG empire afloat. – Telegraph

Shares in Coinbase Global jumped by as much as 71 per cent yesterday in a listing hailed as a breakthrough for cryptocurrencies, shifting them from the fringes of global finance to the mainstream. The digital currency exchange was fleetingly valued at more than $100 billion as trading began in New York. Meanwhile, bitcoin rose to a record high ahead of the highly anticipated debut. – The Times

Flybe is seeking to return to the skies after a vulture fund completed a rescue deal for the collapsed airline. Administrators at EY have sold the business and assets including the brand, intellectual property and equipment to Cyrus Capital, a former part-owner of the carrier, for an undisclosed sum after an agreement in October. – The Times