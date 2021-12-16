X

X

Thursday newspaper round-up: GSK/Sanofi, NIESR, Heathrow

Louise NewmanbyLouise Newman
December 16, 2021
in In the Press
Efforts by the British and French drugmakers GSK and Sanofi Pasteur to produce a Covid-19 vaccine have suffered a further setback, with final clinical data on the jab and a potential launch delayed until next year as they struggle to find enough uninfected people to test it on. The two vaccine specialists announced positive preliminary results from a trial that showed the vaccine raised antibody levels against Covid by nine to 43 times when given as a single booster shot in people who had already received doses of AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna or Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines, for all age groups. – Guardian
Asking workers to stomach a below-inflation pay rise is never popular. Asking them to do so when their day job is forecasting the cost of living is really asking for trouble. And so it has proved at the National Institute for Economic and Social Research. A strike ballot opened on Wednesday for members of the Unite union after the NIESR’s management offered a basic pay deal worth 2%. It comes after wages were frozen last year. – Guardian

The cost of flying from Heathrow will increase next year after regulators signed off on a rise of more than seven times the rate of inflation. In a decision that will enrage airlines, passengers will pay £31.19 each in 2022, up from £22 this year. The 37pc increase compares with the current inflation rate of 5.1pc. But the decision will also disappoint Heathrow, which wanted to increase landing fees to £37 per passenger. – Telegraph

Google has warned all American staff that failure to follow its Covid vaccination rules risks them being placed on unpaid leave and, ultimately, fired. The technology group intends to contact workers in its home territory who have yet either to declare their vaccination status or apply for an exemption on medical or religious grounds. – The Times

One of the City’s most influential investors has signalled that he will back Lord Rothermere’s attempt to take Daily Mail and General Trust private. Lindsell Train, the fund management group, is the biggest independent shareholder in the London-listed media group with a stake of about 13.7 per cent, according to London Stock Exchange filings. – The Times

