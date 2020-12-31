(Sharecast News) – Britain’s independent shops had a sales boost in 2020 despite an overall drop in retail spending, as Covid travel restrictions and working from home prompted consumers to shop on local high streets instead of city centres. Data from Barclaycard shows spending at independent food and drink shops, including off-licences, butchers and bakeries, jumped 28.6% in 2020 compared with a year earlier. – Guardian

Aldi is boosting its support for British suppliers by announcing it aims to spend £3.5bn more on UK-produced food and drink annually within the next five years. In a move that will benefit more than 1,000 small businesses in its supply chain, the discount supermarket is also extending by a year to the end of 2021 an agreement to pay smaller suppliers without delay.- Guardian

Bosses at the British Business Bank are launching a major fraud crackdown amid fears thousands of companies wrongly claimed emergency Covid loans. The organisation (BBB) has hired consultant PwC on a £1m contract to analyse transactions for six months, and is also bringing in other compliance and risk experts. BBB chiefs are responsible for overseeing state-backed lending programmes to help firms get through the coronavirus crisis, with £43.5bn claimed under its most popular Bounce Back Loan Scheme alone. – Telegraph

The Port of Dover has suffered from a significant fall in its cargo operations as businesses rerouted freight in preparation for Britain’s exit from the European Union. Goods flowing through the facility fell faster than those processed at any other big UK port after the Brexit referendum, which threw up years of uncertainty ahead of this week’s eventual departure. – The Times

Andy Bell has cashed in £16.7 million of shares in AJ Bell, the wealth management platform he co-founded 25 years ago, reducing his stake in the business to 22.7 per cent. The shares were placed by Numis Securities at 460p, a discount of 3 per cent to the closing share price on Tuesday. AJ Bell shares fell 12½p to 462½p yesterday. Numis also disclosed that Fergus Lyons, managing director of AJ Bell’s Investcentre platform for financial advisers, sold £8.1 million of shares in the placing. – The Times