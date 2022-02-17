Thursday newspaper round-up: Post Office, Boohoo, gas supplies

The Post Office and the government need to speed up compensation payments to workers who were victims of the Horizon IT scandal, according to a report by an influential group of MPs. MPs from parliament’s Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) committee have expressed concerns about the time taken to make settlements to former Post Office operators who were wrongfully convicted as a result of errors in the company’s computer accounting system. – Guardian

A promotion by the fast-fashion retailer Boohoo that used “sexually suggestive” images of a model in an oversized T-shirt and thong-style bikini bottoms has been banned by the UK advertising watchdog for objectifying and sexualising women. The online retailer used several images of the model, including a shot taken from the rear of her kneeling and another of her sitting with her legs apart, which prompted a complaint to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) that the promotion was offensive, harmful and irresponsible. – Guardian

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has insisted the bloc can cope if Russia decides to “weaponise” gas supplies amid tensions over Ukraine. Ms Von der Leyen said “a number” of countries were ready to step up shipments of gas to Europe and it was now on the “safe side” for keeping households and businesses supplied this winter. – Telegraph

The owner of Facebook has suffered another setback after Google said it would stop advertisers tracking users across apps on Android phones, following in the footsteps of Apple. Google said it wanted to “raise the bar for user privacy” by changing the way marketers could collect data as people move between apps on phones that use Android, the mobile operating system it owns that works on about two-thirds of mobile devices around the world. – The Times

The $2.6 trillion cryptomarket is evolving rapidly and could quickly pose a risk to financial stability, global regulators have warned.The Financial Stability Board, which co-ordinates rules for the G20 economies, urged watchdogs around the world to work together to tackle the potential hazards posed by digital assets. – The Times