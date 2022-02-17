X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

Thursday newspaper round-up: Post Office, Boohoo, gas supplies

Georgia ManorsbyGeorgia Manors
February 17, 2022
in In the Press
Share this story
Share this story

The Post Office and the government need to speed up compensation payments to workers who were victims of the Horizon IT scandal, according to a report by an influential group of MPs. MPs from parliament’s Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) committee have expressed concerns about the time taken to make settlements to former Post Office operators who were wrongfully convicted as a result of errors in the company’s computer accounting system. – Guardian

A promotion by the fast-fashion retailer Boohoo that used “sexually suggestive” images of a model in an oversized T-shirt and thong-style bikini bottoms has been banned by the UK advertising watchdog for objectifying and sexualising women. The online retailer used several images of the model, including a shot taken from the rear of her kneeling and another of her sitting with her legs apart, which prompted a complaint to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) that the promotion was offensive, harmful and irresponsible. – Guardian

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has insisted the bloc can cope if Russia decides to “weaponise” gas supplies amid tensions over Ukraine. Ms Von der Leyen said “a number” of countries were ready to step up shipments of gas to Europe and it was now on the “safe side” for keeping households and businesses supplied this winter. – Telegraph

The owner of Facebook has suffered another setback after Google said it would stop advertisers tracking users across apps on Android phones, following in the footsteps of Apple. Google said it wanted to “raise the bar for user privacy” by changing the way marketers could collect data as people move between apps on phones that use Android, the mobile operating system it owns that works on about two-thirds of mobile devices around the world. – The Times

The $2.6 trillion cryptomarket is evolving rapidly and could quickly pose a risk to financial stability, global regulators have warned.The Financial Stability Board, which co-ordinates rules for the G20 economies, urged watchdogs around the world to work together to tackle the potential hazards posed by digital assets. – The Times

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine