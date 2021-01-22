(Sharecast News) – Saga has become the first UK tour operator to tell cruise and holiday customers that they must be vaccinated to travel with them this summer. The over-50s travel firm, which has reported a surge in bookings since the vaccination programme was announced, is taking reservations on condition that customers are fully inoculated, with two shots where necessary, at least 14 days before departure. Passengers will also need to take a Covid test at the departure terminal. – Guardian

Parliament’s spending watchdog has called on the government to explain and fix issues with the tax system that have denied whole groups of freelancers and self-employed workers financial support during the coronavirus pandemic. The powerful cross-party public accounts committee (PAC) said some of the workforce had “not had a penny” from the government’s multibillion-pound support schemes despite repeat lockdowns blocking many from work, while some large companies had received taxpayer support and paid dividends to shareholders and high salaries to executives. – Guardian

Supermarket workers are battling a surge of violence as customers vent their rage over a new crackdown on face coverings, the boss of Co-op Food has said. Demands for staff to enforce mask-wearing and social distancing rules have created a major flashpoint for “abuse, threats and violence”, Jo Whitfield said, with thousands of incidents every week. – Telegraph

New offices and commercial properties will have to install better ventilation systems to help to reduce the spread of airborne diseases such as Covid-19, under government proposals. Offices would have to have systems that can provide fresh air at 50 per cent higher rates than the existing minimum standards. This would enable an “increased ventilation rate to be used during a period when infection rates are raised, such as in a future pandemic”, according to the consultation documents. – The Times

The founder of Monzo is to leave the challenger bank altogether at the end of the month, staff were told yesterday. Tom Blomfield was chief executive until May last year when he assumed the newly created role of president and resigned from the Monzo board. Founded in 2015, Monzo is one of the UK’s leading fintech start-ups and seeks to disrupt the retail banking industry. Its app allows customers to track their spending and to hold savings in different pots. – The Times