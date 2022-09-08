Thursday newspaper round-up: Telecoms, TikTok, loo rolls

The UK advertising watchdog has launched an investigation into whether telecoms companies are misleading consumers about inflation-busting bill increases when promoting deals in their marketing campaigns. Telecoms companies make billions of pounds annually by instituting price rises to mobile and broadband bills midway through contract periods – increases that will add to the biggest squeeze on the cost of living facing households in generations. – Guardian

Big oil and gas companies are spending tens of millions publicising their environmental work, while only about a 10th of their investment goes into low-carbon development, a report claims. A comprehensive study of public communications from five oil and gas firms by InfluenceMap, a climate finance thinktank, found that 60% of the publicity made at least one claim highlighting the companies’ positive climate actions. But on average, the five companies devoted only 12% of capital expenditure to low-carbon activities – and this included some gas projects. – Guardian

TikTok is a “tool of espionage” for the Chinese communist party that should be outlawed by the West, the chief executive of German publishing giant Axel Springer has claimed. Mathias Dopfner says his business has resisted working with TikTok because he fears sensitive personal data will be shared with the government in Beijing. – Telegraph

The price of lavatory paper has jumped 15pc in a year despite rolls being shortened by up to 8pc, making for some of the sharpest inflation in a weekly shop. The figure is an average of increases across supermarkets revealed by analysis for The Telegraph by Trolley.co.uk, a shopping comparison website. The figures are based on a survey of different brands and package sizes. – Telegraph

If you want to travel by train from London to Manchester in the next few weeks – good luck. A visit to the website of Avanti West Coast, the train company that runs intercity express services from Euston to Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow, does not inspire confidence. It has cut the number of trains to the main destinations on the line from three an hour to one and warns that services are still subject to last-minute cancellation. Ticket sales from next Wednesday to Sunday have been suspended entirely because of looming industrial action. – The Times