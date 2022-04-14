Thursday newspaper round-up: Travel chaos, National Grid, Essex traders

Holidaymakers trying to get away for the Easter weekend have been warned they are likely to face disruption whether travelling by air, rail, road or sea. Staff sickness and a shortage of workers have already caused multiple days of chaos for air passengers, with carriers cancelling dozens of flights at short notice, while ferry operators have struggled to meet demand as P&O Ferries services remain suspended. – Guardian

Rich countries need to provide emergency food supplies to prevent rising prices and shortages triggering social unrest in poorer parts of the world, the heads of four major international bodies have said. Calling for urgent and coordinated action, the World Bank, the UN World Food Programme, the World Trade Organization and the International Monetary Fund warned that the food crisis was pushing millions of people into poverty. – Guardian

National Grid may have to pay power generators to turn down their supply during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations as the public stops work and heads outside for street parties. Its division responsible for keeping the lights on is expecting power demand in Britain to dip to its lowest annual level during the four-day weekend created to mark the occasion, from June 2-5. – Telegraph

One of Britain’s biggest train companies has been threatened with strike action after giving new “see-through” uniforms to its staff. Avanti West Coast has been accused by the RMT union of making workers wear “flimsy new blouses and shirts … which are basically transparent”. A source said that employees are considering strike action. – Telegraph

Messages between Essex-based oil traders said to have made more than $700 million from the 2020 oil price crash provide a “highly plausible inference” that they collectively moved to depress prices, a judge in the United States has ruled. Texts exchanged on April 20, 2020 – the day the US oil price collapsed below zero for the first time – prompted Gary Feinerman, a district court judge in Illinois, to rule that a class-action lawsuit could proceed against eight traders. – The Times