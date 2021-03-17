Thursday preview: Bank of England, US jobless claims in focus

Investors’ focus on Thursday will shift back to home shores as the Bank of England announces its latest policy decisions.
As with the US central bank the day before, no changes in the actual policy settings are expected.
In the case of the Monetary Policy Committee however, some analysts are not expecting any ‘push back’ on the recent rise in yields on Gilts.
On the flip side, Bank is expected to leave clear that preparations are under way should negative interest rates be required.
The European Central Bank may also be in the headlines as several top officials, including its boss, Christine Lagarde, and Vice President, Luis de Guindos, are both set to deliver public speeches.
Across the Pond, weekly US jobless claims data are expected to show that they continue to drift lower.
Also due out is the Philly Fed’s closely-followed regional manufacturing index for March.
Further afield, overnight, rate-setters in Indonesia and Thailand are set to meet to decide on monetary policy.
Thursday 18 March
INTERIMS
Ceres Power Holdings
INTERIM DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE
FRP Advisory Group
INTERIM EX-DIVIDEND DATE
Beeks Financial Cloud Group, Brooks Macdonald Group, Clinigen Group, Craneware, Dunelm Group, JPMorgan Mid Cap Inv Trust, Livermore Investments Group Ltd., NWF Group
QUARTERLY EX-DIVIDEND DATE
BlackRock World Mining Trust, Standard Life Private Equity Trust, Yew Grove Reit
INTERNATIONAL ECONOMIC ANNOUNCEMENTS
Balance of Trade (EU) (10:00)
Continuing Claims (US) (12:30)
Initial Jobless Claims (US) (12:30)
Philadelphia Fed Index (US) (12:30)
GMS
CML Microsystems, National World
FINALS
888 Holdings, Audioboom Group, Capital Limited (DI), Empresaria Group, Eve Sleep PLC, Fevertree Drinks, Genel Energy, National Express Group, Portmeirion Group, Restore, The Gym Group
SPECIAL EX-DIVIDEND DATE
Spirent Communications
EGMS
The Schiehallion Fund Limited NPV
AGMS
Amino Technologies, Bigdish NPV, Drum Income Plus Reit, IDOX, Impax Asset Management Group, Sureserve Group
UK ECONOMIC ANNOUNCEMENTS
BoE Interest Rate Decision (12:00)
FINAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE
Northamber, Treatt
FINAL EX-DIVIDEND DATE
Anglo American, CRH, CRH 7% ‘A’ Cum Prf Eur 1.27, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Maven Income & Growth 3 VCT, MTI Wireless Edge Ltd., RM, SEGRO, Spirent Communications