Thursday preview: Bank of England, US jobless claims in focus

Investors’ focus on Thursday will shift back to home shores as the Bank of England announces its latest policy decisions.

As with the US central bank the day before, no changes in the actual policy settings are expected.

In the case of the Monetary Policy Committee however, some analysts are not expecting any ‘push back’ on the recent rise in yields on Gilts.

On the flip side, Bank is expected to leave clear that preparations are under way should negative interest rates be required.

The European Central Bank may also be in the headlines as several top officials, including its boss, Christine Lagarde, and Vice President, Luis de Guindos, are both set to deliver public speeches.

Across the Pond, weekly US jobless claims data are expected to show that they continue to drift lower.

Also due out is the Philly Fed’s closely-followed regional manufacturing index for March.

Further afield, overnight, rate-setters in Indonesia and Thailand are set to meet to decide on monetary policy.

Thursday 18 March

INTERIMS

Ceres Power Holdings

INTERIM DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE

FRP Advisory Group

INTERIM EX-DIVIDEND DATE

Beeks Financial Cloud Group, Brooks Macdonald Group, Clinigen Group, Craneware, Dunelm Group, JPMorgan Mid Cap Inv Trust, Livermore Investments Group Ltd., NWF Group

QUARTERLY EX-DIVIDEND DATE

BlackRock World Mining Trust, Standard Life Private Equity Trust, Yew Grove Reit

INTERNATIONAL ECONOMIC ANNOUNCEMENTS

Balance of Trade (EU) (10:00)

Continuing Claims (US) (12:30)

Initial Jobless Claims (US) (12:30)

Philadelphia Fed Index (US) (12:30)

GMS

CML Microsystems, National World

FINALS

888 Holdings, Audioboom Group, Capital Limited (DI), Empresaria Group, Eve Sleep PLC, Fevertree Drinks, Genel Energy, National Express Group, Portmeirion Group, Restore, The Gym Group

SPECIAL EX-DIVIDEND DATE

Spirent Communications

EGMS

The Schiehallion Fund Limited NPV

AGMS

Amino Technologies, Bigdish NPV, Drum Income Plus Reit, IDOX, Impax Asset Management Group, Sureserve Group

UK ECONOMIC ANNOUNCEMENTS

BoE Interest Rate Decision (12:00)

FINAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE

Northamber, Treatt

FINAL EX-DIVIDEND DATE

Anglo American, CRH, CRH 7% ‘A’ Cum Prf Eur 1.27, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Maven Income & Growth 3 VCT, MTI Wireless Edge Ltd., RM, SEGRO, Spirent Communications