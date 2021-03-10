X

Thursday preview: ECB rate decision, Rolls Royce in the spotlight

by
March 10, 2021
in Ones to watch
The focus on Thursday will shift to the European Central Bank, as the Governing Council meets to decide on policy.

Economists at Barclays Research don’t expect any changes to the ECB’s policy settings despite the recent sell-off in global bond markets and its potential impact on financing conditions within the single currency bloc.

Instead, they said, ECB chief Christine Lagarde is expected to opt for changes in her verbal policy, such as reiterating the ECB’s commitment to maintain a very accommodative and stable policy stance.

Stateside, all eyes will be on the latest initial weekly jobless claims data, with investors keen for confirmation that US job gains are set to accelerate significantly over the coming months.

Barclays anticipates that unemployment claims fell from 745,000 to 700,000 over the week ending on 6 March.

In the UK, the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors will release its house price balance for February.

Rolls Royce is likely to be the focus of investors’ attention on Thursday as it publishes it full-year results.

In a pre-close trading statement, the engineering group said December trading had been in line with expectations.

Furthermore, previous guidance for full-year free cash flow of £4.2bn was unchanged (UBS: £3.2bn), thanks to cash cost savings in year of over £1bn.

For the full year, UBS analyst Celine Fornaro has modelled £9.9bn of group revenues and £1.0bn of earnings before interestm taxes, depreciation and amortisation.

Thursday 11 March

INTERIMS

Volution Group

INTERIM DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE

SSE

INTERIM EX-DIVIDEND DATE

Evraz, Galliford Try, Hansard Global, HSBC Holdings, JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust, Mid Wynd International Inv Trust, Morses Club , South32 Limited (DI) , Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust

QUARTERLY EX-DIVIDEND DATE

Alpha Real Trust Ltd., Assura , BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited

INTERNATIONAL ECONOMIC ANNOUNCEMENTS

Continuing Claims (US) (13:30)

ECB Interest Rate (EU) (12:45)

Initial Jobless Claims (US) (13:30)

Q4

Arabian Food Industries Company Domty S.A.E. GDR (Reg S), TCS Group Holding GDR (Each Repr 1 A Shr) (Reg S)

GMS

Vela Technologies

FINALS

Derwent London, Equiniti Group , Eurocell , Fisher (James) & Sons, Gem Diamonds Ltd. (DI), Gresham House, Helios Towers , Just Group, Just Group, Marshalls, Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets, Oakley Capital Investments Ltd. (DI), Playtech, Rolls-Royce Holdings, Savills, Secure Income Reit , Spirent Communications, TCS Group Holding GDR (Each Repr 1 A Shr) (Reg S), WPP

SPECIAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE

Anglo Asian Mining

SPECIAL EX-DIVIDEND DATE

Persimmon

EGMS

Societatea Nationala De Gaze Naturale Romgaz S.A. GDR (Reg S)

UK ECONOMIC ANNOUNCEMENTS

RICS Housing Market Survey (00:01)

FINAL EX-DIVIDEND DATE

Apax Global Alpha Limited , Athelney Trust, Law Debenture Corp., Micro Focus International, St. Modwen Properties, TOC Property Backed Lending Trust

