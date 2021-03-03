Thursday preview: Fed’s Powell, Schroders in the spotlight

The focus in financial markets on Thursday will be on any policy-relevant remarks out of US Federal Reserve chief, Jerome Powell, at an event hosted by the Wall Street Journal, starting from 1700 GMT.

Investors will also be keeping close tabs on the latest weekly unemployment claims figures, although any reaction is likely to be subdued ahead of the release of the all-important monthly jobs report that is set for release on the following day.

Across the Channel, at 1000 GMT Eurostat will publish figures for euro area unemployment and retail sales referencing the month of January, both at 1000 GMT.

Back in the UK, the only new data due out are car registration figures and IHS Markit’s construction sector PMI, both for the month of February.

Further afield, rate-setters in Malaysia are set to meet to decide on monetary policy.

For Schroders second half results, UBS’s Michael Werner has penciled-in assets under management of £561bn or 12% ahead on a year earlier.

That figure excluded the £29.8bn in one-off inflows from the Lloyds mandate and mergers and acquisitions booked in the first half, the analyst added.

Werner was well ahead of consensus in his estimate for second half inflows, anticipating £10.5bn against the median consensus estimate of £6.5bn.

His projections called for Schroders to beat analysts’ estimates across all its business lines, especially in its Mutual Funds unit, forecasting £2.1bn of inflows versus a consensus on £0.7bn.

Inflows into its Institutional arm were also seen beating by a wide margin, with inflows expected to come in at £2.9bn (consensus: £0.9bn).

Profit before tax for the half on the other hand was seen printing at £340m, or down by 6% on the year and 1% below consensus on the back of £1.1bn in net revenues.

