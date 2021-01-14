(Sharecast News) – All eyes on Thursday will be fixated on the incoming US President’s proposal for new government stimulus.

Biden’s stimulus plans are expected to include $2,000 monthly paychecks for ordinary Americans, a hike in aid for state and local governments and a boost in enhanvced federal unemployment benefits.

Against that backdrop, after the close of trading in London, Federal Reserve chairman, Jerome Powell, is due to participate in a webinar hosted by Princeton university.

Investors will also be keeping close tabs on the latest weekly unemployment claims figures following the surprisingly weak non-farm payrolls data for December published the week before.

The ongoing daily rate of Covid-19 vaccinations in the US will also be kept track of, with the latest figures, as per Pantheon Macroeconomics, showing that they have roughly doubled over the past week to reach 642,000 per day.

On home shores, focus will be on the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors’ house price balance for December.

Across the channel, the minutes of the European Central Bank’s last rate-setting meeting are due out at 1230 GMT.

Thursday 14 January

Finals

Blue Prism Group, Titon Holdings, Safestore Holdings

Interims

Ilika

Trading announcements

Wood Group (John), Hays, Ashmore Group, Whitbread, Tesco, Dunelm Group, Network International Holdings

AGMs

Cardiff Property

EGMs

C&C Group, ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd

GMs

Future, Capita, Cardiff Property

Final Ex-Dividend Date

Majedie Investments, Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund, Morses Club, Scottish Inv Trust, Premier Miton Group, Sage Group, Smart (J) & Co., Character Group, Future, Cardiff Property

Final Divident Payment Date

Fidelity Special Values

Interim Ex-Dividend Date

SSE, BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited, Ediston Property Investment Company, Ashtead Group, Caledonia Mining Corporation (DI), Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust, NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited Red Ord Shs NPV, European Assets Trust, TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

Special Ex-Dividend Date

Ferrexpo, iEnergizer Ltd., B&M European Value Retail S.A. (DI)

Quarterly Ex-Dividend Date

Primary Health Properties, JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income, JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income, BlackRock Latin American Inv Trust

Quarterly Payment Date

GlaxoSmithKline

UK Economic Announcements

RICS Housing Market Survey (00:01)

International Economic Announcements

Import and Export Price Indices (US) (13:30)

Initial Jobless Claims (US) (13:30)

Continuing Claims (US) (13:30)