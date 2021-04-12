Tidying up the tax year end and beyond Webinar series

Want to learn all about planning with EIS and SEIS in 2021?
Following on from their highly successful round table discussions in January, EISA is holding another 5 days of online round tables focussing on the EIS/SEIS market.
The events are for financial planners, regulated advisers paraplanners and accountants.
From Monday 26th April EISA will hold a week-long series of EIS and SEIS focussed webinars on Zoom.
10am every day, watch a live, bite sized, 1 hr panel session on a different EIS/SEIS related theme each day.
All webinars are free for attendees and qualify for CPD.
Monday 26th Apr – Budget, Brexit and Building Back Better
Tuesday 27th Apr – Ones to Watch – Fund managers to follow in 2021
Wednesday 28th Apr – ESG – What does it mean and why you should take notice
Thursday 29th Apr – The seven myths and misconceptions of EIS and SEIS
Friday 30th Apr – Meet the companies you invest in
See the full agenda here – webinar-agenda-April-2021
The webinars will feature:
- A series of keynote speakers engaging in a thought leadership panel session – no product pushes
- Hosted by Mark Brownridge, Director General of EISA and giving you the opportunity to engage live via text chat.