Tidying up the tax year end and beyond Webinar series

Want to learn all about planning with EIS and SEIS in 2021?

Following on from their highly successful round table discussions in January, EISA is holding another 5 days of online round tables focussing on the EIS/SEIS market.

The events are for financial planners, regulated advisers paraplanners and accountants.

From Monday 26th April EISA will hold a week-long series of EIS and SEIS focussed webinars on Zoom.

10am every day, watch a live, bite sized, 1 hr panel session on a different EIS/SEIS related theme each day.

All webinars are free for attendees and qualify for CPD.

Monday 26th Apr – Budget, Brexit and Building Back Better

Tuesday 27th Apr – Ones to Watch – Fund managers to follow in 2021

Wednesday 28th Apr – ESG – What does it mean and why you should take notice

Thursday 29th Apr – The seven myths and misconceptions of EIS and SEIS

Friday 30th Apr – Meet the companies you invest in

See the full agenda here – webinar-agenda-April-2021

The webinars will feature:

A series of keynote speakers engaging in a thought leadership panel session – no product pushes

Hosted by Mark Brownridge, Director General of EISA and giving you the opportunity to engage live via text chat.

