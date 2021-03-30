X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Tidying up the tax year end and beyond Webinar series

Peter WilsonbyPeter Wilson
March 30, 2021
in Event, GBI, News
Share this story
Share this story

Want to learn all about planning with EIS and SEIS in 2021?

Following on from their highly successful round table discussions in January, EISA is holding another 5 days of online round tables focussing on the EIS/SEIS market.

The events are for financial planners, regulated advisers paraplanners and accountants.

From Monday 26th April EISA will hold a week-long series of EIS and SEIS focussed webinars on Zoom.

10am every day, watch a live, bite sized, 1 hr panel session on a different EIS/SEIS related theme each day.

Sign up here

All webinars are free for attendees and qualify for CPD.

Monday 26th Apr – Budget, Brexit and Building Back Better
Tuesday 27th Apr – Ones to Watch – Fund managers to follow in 2021
Wednesday 28th Apr – ESG – What does it mean and why you should take notice
Thursday 29th Apr – The seven myths and misconceptions of EIS and SEIS
Friday 30th Apr – Meet the companies you invest in

See the full agenda here – webinar-agenda-April-2021

The webinars will feature:

  • A series of keynote speakers engaging in a thought leadership panel session – no product pushes
  • Hosted by Mark Brownridge, Director General of EISA and giving you the opportunity to engage live via text chat.

Register here

This Week’s Most Read

  • Why financial advice is personal at The Openwork Partnership
    March 23, 2021

    Claire Oldstein, Chief Marketing Officer, The Openwork Partnership, reflects on the trials and tribulations of going through a major rebrand throughout the covid pandemic The

  • EISA’s Mark Brownridge looks at what might lie ahead for EIS and SEIS
    March 23, 2021

    Mark Brownridge, Director General of the Enterprise Investment Scheme Association (EISA), looks at what may lie ahead for EIS and SEIS and whether the schemes

  • Beware the ESG momentum trade
    March 24, 2021

    Mark Northway, Investment Manager at Sparrows Capital, shares his thoughts about the momentum behind ESG investing and reminds investors to keep a cool head following

  • Treasury drops the dampest of squibs on much-anticipated ‘Tax Day’
    March 23, 2021

    Today, the Treasury publishes over 30 consultations, updates and policy documents as part ‘Tax Day’ but there’s little of consequence for savers and investors. That’s

  • Introducing ….Gavin Delaney, CEO of Hy-genie
    March 24, 2021

    What was your life like before Hy-genie? I have been involved throughout my career with early-stage businesses, especially with medical devices and NHS partnerships, so

  • UK households pay down debt through winter lockdown
    March 29, 2021

    Squeezed savings, lower income from employment and less money available to spend kept UK household finances under pressure in the opening quarter of 2021 despite

  • Non-compliance in the spotlight after ‘Tax Day’ consultation highlights further scrutiny ahead
    March 23, 2021

    As part of today’s ‘Tax Day’ proposals, Kate Ison, partner and tax specialist at global law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner (BCLP), highlights that the government’s

  • Vanguard launches new ESG ETF
    March 25, 2021

    Vanguard launches a new ESG focused ETF today, designed to serve as a core building block for ESG-aware portfolios. Fong Yee Chan, head of ESG

  • How to get the most out of your introducers, today
    March 25, 2021

    As financial advice and planning businesses adapt to the demands of remote working, are there some golden nuggets which can be applied to working with

  • BMO Private Equity Trust returns 22.7%
    March 26, 2021

    BMO Private Equity Trust PLC today announces its unaudited financial results for the year ended 31 December 2020.   Financial Highlights Net Asset Value (NAV)