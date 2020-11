After much media discussion and debate about which English regions will fall into Tier 3, the government has now announced the rules that will apply following the end of lockdown in England next Wednesday, up until 16 December.

With Birmingham, Manchester and Newcastle in Tier 3, you can find out which tier your region falls into by visiting:

https://www.gov.uk/guidance/full-list-of-local-restriction-tiers-by-area#contents