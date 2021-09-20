X

Tilney Smith & Williamson appoints Charlotte Fairhurst to help grow professional connections in London and the South East

Rebecca Tomes
September 20, 2021
Tilney Smith & Williamson has announced the appointment of Charlotte Fairhurst to help grow professional connections with solicitors and accountants in London and the South East.

Joining the group as Business Development Director, Charlotte (pictured) will work closely with a team of 8 across the country who are focused on developing relationships with professional partners.

Charlotte joins Tilney Smith & Williamson from Octopus Investments where she spent four and a half years as Strategic Partnerships Manager. In that role she managed relationships with national financial advisory firms, networks and service providers. Charlotte led the firm’s professional connections initiatives, promoting referral relationships between financial advisers, solicitors and accountants. She worked closely with professional bodies in the legal and accountancy professions, including ICAEW and STEP.

Prior to Octopus Investments she worked for three years as Senior Account Manager at Preqin, the provider of data, analytics and insights to the alternative assets community. Charlotte has recently achieved the CFA Certificate in ESG Investing. She is passionate about promoting diversity and inclusion in financial services, and engaging the next generation – areas that she has discussed at numerous events and panel debates.

Michael Hanlon, Director at Tilney Smith & Williamson commented: “Charlotte has extensive experience working in collaboration with professional connections and we are delighted to now be able to benefit from her expertise within our team. I look forward to working closely with Charlotte to help continue to grow our business by forming new partnerships with solicitors, accountants and others in the professional community.”

Charlotte added: “I’ve known the Tilney Smith & Williamson team for some time and it is great now to be able to join the ambitious, newly-merged business which I’ve seen undergo rapid growth in recent years. I am excited to be working with the group’s financial planners and investment managers to help foster greater collaboration with the wider professional community.”

