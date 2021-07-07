Tilney partners with Spinal Injuries Association to support members in need of advice

Tilney, part of the wealth management and professional services group Tilney Smith & Williamson, announced today that it has joined Spinal Injuries Association (SIA)’s network of trusted partners to help support spinal cord injured people’s financial needs

In the UK 2,500 people sustain a spinal cord injury every year. SIA’s range of services support everyone who needs to access expert information, advice and support when they need it most.

The partnership with Tilney will mean that more support is available to SIA members in need of advice around their finances. Tilney gives Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) people advice and information at all stages of life after injury. Over the years Tilney has worked with many SCI people to help them lead a fulfilled life after their injury. Tilney will offer SIA members free initial consultations on a confidential basis to discuss their financial circumstances and needs, without any obligation.

Chris Massarella, Partnerships Manager at Spinal Injuries Association, commented: “We’re delighted to welcome Tilney on board, and are more confident than ever that with their experts working with us as partners, we can offer advice of the highest possible quality to the spinal cord injured people we support.

“We’re all very much looking forward to working with Tilney as trusted partners, and know that with their help, we are one step closer to helping everyone affected by spinal cord injury to achieve fulfilled, independent lives”.

Ian Gibson, Managing Partner at Tilney added: “We are very pleased to partner with Spinal Injury Association. Our team includes specialist financial planners, investment managers and technical specialists all dedicated to working with clients who have been affected by spinal cord injuries.”