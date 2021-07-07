X

X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Tilney partners with Spinal Injuries Association to support members in need of advice

Sue WhitbreadbySue Whitbread
July 7, 2021
in News
Share this story
Share this story

Tilney, part of the wealth management and professional services group Tilney Smith & Williamson, announced today that it has joined Spinal Injuries Association (SIA)’s network of trusted partners to help support spinal cord injured people’s financial needs

In the UK 2,500 people sustain a spinal cord injury every year. SIA’s range of services support everyone who needs to access expert information, advice and support when they need it most.

The partnership with Tilney will mean that more support is available to SIA members in need of advice around their finances. Tilney gives Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) people advice and information at all stages of life after injury. Over the years Tilney has worked with many SCI people to help them lead a fulfilled life after their injury. Tilney will offer SIA members free initial consultations on a confidential basis to discuss their financial circumstances and needs, without any obligation.

Chris Massarella, Partnerships Manager at Spinal Injuries Association, commented: “We’re delighted to welcome Tilney on board, and are more confident than ever that with their experts working with us as partners, we can offer advice of the highest possible quality to the spinal cord injured people we support.

“We’re all very much looking forward to working with Tilney as trusted partners, and know that with their help, we are one step closer to helping everyone affected by spinal cord injury to achieve fulfilled, independent lives”.

Ian Gibson, Managing Partner at Tilney added: “We are very pleased to partner with Spinal Injury Association. Our team includes specialist financial planners, investment managers and technical specialists all dedicated to working with clients who have been affected by spinal cord injuries.”

 

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine