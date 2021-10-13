Tilney Smith & Williamson announces partnership with RICS

Tilney Smith & Williamson has announced a partnership with The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) to give members of the professional body access to financial planning, investment management, tax planning and online investment services.

RICS promotes and enforces the highest professional qualifications and standards in the development and management of land, real estate, construction and infrastructure. The organisation has a membership consisting of over 134,000 highly qualified trainees and professionals, and offices in every significant financial market.

As part of the partnership, the Tilney Smith & Williamson group will provide a series of national and regional financial webinars for the professional body’s members, attend face-to-face events across the UK and support RICS with investment insights as they set out the future for the built and natural environment.

Neil Shah, RICS Director of Global Strategic Partnerships commented: “RICS Benefits Plus partners are carefully selected to provide services and products exclusively for RICS members and their businesses and to support them in their work. We welcome Tilney Smith & Williamson as our newest Benefits Plus Partner and look forward to working with them to deliver a program of activity to educate and share best practice with our members.”

Richard Dawes, Head of Strategic Relationships at Tilney Smith & Williamson (pictured) commented: “I am delighted that Tilney Smith & Williamson is partnering with RICS to give its members access to a wide range of services to help them manage their financial affairs. Through many years of experience of advising professionals on their personal wealth concerns, our experts understand the unique set of challenges that RICS members face. The partnership with RICS will allow us to be able to help members to navigate their finances, helping them to achieve their financial goals and ambitions.”