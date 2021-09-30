X

Tilney Smith & Williamson bolsters Exeter office with Investment Manager hire

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
September 30, 2021
in News
Will Matthewman Trainee Investment Advisor
Tilney Smith & Williamson, the leading wealth management and professional services group, has appointed Will Matthewman as an Investment Manager based in its Exeter office as part of the firm’s continued expansion 

Will (pictured) has come to Tilney Smith & Williamson from Charles Stanley which he joined in 2014  after graduating from Exeter University. During his time at Charles Stanley he progressed from a Trainee Investment Adviser to a Chartered Wealth Manager. The majority of his work revolves around servicing private client, trust and charity relationships as well as business development with key introducers. Will has generated a particularly strong network of contacts within the solicitors, property/land management and charities sectors. He specialises in building bespoke investment portfolios for private clients, charities, businesses and trusts, working closely with financial planners to ensure that the risk and objectives of portfolios meet the needs of clients.

Tilney Smith & Williamson’s Exeter office, which is based in Sterling Court in the heart of the city, has long provided clients in the West Country with personalised financial planning services. Will’s appointment adds a locally based investment management capability for the first time.

Mark Wilkins, Managing Partner of Tilney Smith & Williamson’s Exeter office commented: “I am delighted to welcome Will to the Exeter office. We have ambitious plans to continue to grow our presence in the South West and I know Will’s experience will be of considerable benefit to both new and current clients.”

Will added: “As the financial services world moves towards providing clients with a more holistic wealth management experience, I was impressed to see how established and effective the dual-expert approach is at Tilney Smith & Williamson. Having the opportunity to work seamlessly alongside our highly experienced financial planners will provide clients with what I believe is a market leading service. It is also exciting to see the merger with Smith & Williamson opening up opportunities within the tax and accountancy space, further providing clients with leading advice in areas which can really benefit them.”

