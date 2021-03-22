X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Tilney Smith & Williamson eyes opportunities with European advice firms

Peter WilsonbyPeter Wilson
March 22, 2021
in News
Share this story
Share this story

Tilney Smith & Williamson eyes significant opportunities with European advice firms as the competition from other UK-based discretionary managers has rapidly faded.

Maurice Keane, Head of International Business, explained, “With the UK having now left the EEA and Europe’s regulatory framework, local European regulators and pension trustees are now insisting that discretionary fund managers are also regulated in Europe.”

Most UK-based discretionary investment managers have found themselves shut-out of the market since the start of the year.

Through its group structure and regulated subsidiaries, Tilney Smith & Williamson is now unusually well-placed to continue to support financial advisers operating in Europe and their clients.

Ahead of the merger between Tilney and Smith & Williamson, Tilney beefed up its international business development team last year to extend its presence working with IFAs operating in Europe.

Maurice Keane was one of those hires, along with his colleague Jeremy Bezant from Rathbone Brothers. Working alongside Hariette Collings, Director, Business Development the trio have hit the ground running developing relationships with international firms of IFAs.

Keane explained, “The Tilney Smith & Williamson group, is in an incredibly strong position in the post-Brexit landscape. Through Smith & Williamson Investment Management (Europe) Limited, a MiFID-authorised subsidiary regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland, we have an EU-domiciled hub with full MiFID passporting rights for the investment management services it provides from Dublin and an EU-based custodian in place.

He continued, “For unitised solutions, we also have a comprehensive suite of Dublin-domiciled OEIC funds in the Tilney Active Portfolios and Global Active Portfolios, which can be accessed by EU-based clients.”

Keane concluded, “This incredibly advantageous position when coupled with our excellent investment pedigree as one of the largest private client investment managers means that we are pushing at an open door with European IFAs.”

Today’s Most Read

  • Majority of Britons do not trust financial advisers 
    March 18, 2021

    A new survey by My Pension Expert reveals 57% of respondents do not trust independent financial advisers, with 26% saying they have been pressured by

  • Pembroke VCT backs boutique fitness ‘supergroup’ – United Fitness Brands
    March 17, 2021

    Pembroke VCT announces its portfolio company Boom Cycle has partnered with KOBOX to launch a boutique fitness ‘supergroup’ United Fitness Brands. Robert Rowland, Co-Founder of

  • M&G and Baillie Gifford funds secure new AAA ratings from Square Mile
    March 16, 2021

    Square Mile’s 3D Investing announce new ratings and certifications in February 2021: Two funds awarded AAA 3D Impact ratings  Three funds awarded AA 3D Impact

  • Audit profession reform ‘long overdue’
    March 17, 2021

    Ahead of the UK government publishing its White Paper on audit reform tomorrow, a group of civil society organisations and institutions called for an urgent

  • Should we prepare for the roaring twenties?
    March 17, 2021

    Despite the ongoing impact of the Covid pandemic, EISA’s Mark Brownridge is in an optimistic mood as he shines a practical light on the opportunities

  • Prudential’s Family Wealth Unlocked
    March 18, 2021

    Sue Whitbread, Editor of IFA Magazine, spoke to Les Cameron, the Head of Technical Services for Prudential UK, about Pru’s latest report: Family Wealth Unlocked.

  • The irresistible growth of ESG investing
    March 17, 2021

    IFA Magazine caught up with ESG veteran, Wayne Bishop, CEO of King and Shaxson Asset Management (KSAM), to discuss the significant rise in popularity of

  • How comfortable would your clients’ families be in seeking advice from your business?
    March 17, 2021

    With £5.5tn expected to be passed to the next generation in the UK between 2020 and 2047*, successful intergenerational planning is crucial for the future

  • Should we prepare for rising inflation? M&G’s Jim Leaviss shares his thinking
    March 19, 2021

    Jim Leaviss, CIO of public fixed income at M&G Investments, outlines his thinking on the prospects for inflation and why he is becoming open to

  • Nikhil Rathi “Why diversity and inclusion are regulatory issues” full speech
    March 17, 2021

    Nikhil Rathi, Chief Executive of the FCA, spoke at the Women in Finance Charter Annual Review Launch today, March 17th. In his speech, he argues

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine