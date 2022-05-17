Tilney Smith & Williamson partners with Foundrs

Tilney Smith & Williamson, the leading wealth management and professional services group which is re-branding to Evelyn Partners this summer, has announced that it is partnering with Foundrs to offer in-depth financial and corporate advice to member companies and their founders.

Foundrs is an invite-only community of like-minded entrepreneurs who actively look for ways to help each other through open and honest conversation, and aims to help members better manage the highs and lows of building a business.

Foundrs currently has chapters in London, California, Paris and Lisbon and is actively growing the network globally. The aim is that every member can immediately connect with like-minded peers who share Foundrs values wherever they are in the world.

As part of the partnership with Foundrs, Tilney Smith & Williamson team will provide business mentoring services at Foundrs’ away days, present at virtual workshops and set-up one-to-one meetings with members offering support as required.

Nick Travis, Head of Entrepreneurs at Tilney Smith & Williamson commented: “We are delighted to be working with Foundrs. It was our clients that first told us about the group and how useful they have found it, so we wanted to find out more. The more you ask, the more you hear about how valuable the group has been to so many, and we are excited to have been invited to get involved.

“Entrepreneurs typically have a relentless focus on growth and it is common for them to put their businesses before even their own wellbeing. Foundrs helps them take time to help themselves and others around them. As professional advisers expert in supporting fast growing business, we often see that personal and company finances can take a backseat to scale.

“We hope to be able to use our experience to support the community and help them avoid the financial mistakes others have made, whilst having some fun along the way.”

Edward Ashton Johnston, CEO at Foundrs added: “We are very excited to be partnering with Tilney Smith & Williamson for the coming year. Their reputation as financial managers is renowned in the UK and so when looking for the perfect financial supporter to our members, Tilney Smith & Williamson were the first choice. We have already built an effective relationship with the Tilney Smith & Williamson team so the future looks very bright for both parties.”