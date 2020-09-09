We are delighted to confirm that Nigel Linacre will lead the Time to Move Forwards Workshop on the 23rd September.

Nigel is a world-class coach who enables CEO’s and IFA’s to move forwards by finding their own answers. He is founder of The Big Life Course and co-founder Extraordinary Leadership and LeadNow, and has developed 100’s of leaders in Africa, America, Asia, and Europe.

His workshops are deep, funny, and can be life-changing. The learning is experiential. You will develop new ideas and perspectives. The Big Life Course Workshops are all live, safe and online.

Nigel is founder and Chair of WellBoring, a charity which provides safe water wells for 100 schools in Kenya, improving 100,000 lives. He is author of many business and life titles, and writes widely on leadership, most recently an epic poem and a collection of poetry, reviewable on Amazon. He has run businesses and coached IFAs.

This is your opportunity to work with a leading executive coach and meet new colleagues, in an impactful but safe environment.

Reserve your place here.