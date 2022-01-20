TISA CEO David Dalton-Brown steps down

TISA restructures operations following leadership transition

TISA, the cross-industry financial services membership body, has today announced that CEO David Dalton-Brown will be stepping down from his role at the end of January. He leaves for family reasons after five years at the helm of the organisation and 13 years at TISA in total.

Succession planning was already well advanced, reflecting the scale of TISA’s growth under David’s tenure and the success of TISA’s Development Plan. TISA Group’s operations will now be focussed into two streams, with the creation of two new Advisory Boards: one for the Traditional Membership Business Unit, which includes TISA’s strategic, policy and events work, and one for the rapidly growing Digital Business Unit, which includes TISA’s digital initiatives and TISA Delivery Entities (TDEs). Both will be overseen, as currently, by the TISA Group board.

Carol Knight, currently chief operating officer at TISA, will take over as CEO of the TISA Traditional Membership Business Unit, and Harry Weber-Brown, digital innovation director at TISA, will become CEO of TISA’s Digital Business Unit. Gary Bond remains CEO of TISA’s Delivery Entities, TISAtech and TURN.

Tony Stenning remains as chairman of TISA Group, with oversight of all of TISA’s workstreams, entities and policy pillars.

Knight and Weber-Brown will act as co-CEOs of TISA Group and sit on the TISA Group Board.

David Dalton-Brown, Chief Executive Officer at TISA said: “I am very pleased with what our team have accomplished during my time as CEO. It has been a privilege to lead and develop the business, and I will look back on my time at TISA fondly.

“The organisation is on a strong footing for future challenges and will, I’m sure, thrive as both a leading financial services membership organisation campaigning for better consumer outcomes and a digital innovation hub for the entire industry. I would like to thank the entire team for what we have achieved together and look forward to hearing about their continued success.”

Tony Stenning, chairman of TISA, said: “David’s achievement is hard to overstate. TISA has gone from strength to strength under his tenure, and he has been a champion of both consumers and the entire financial services industry. He leaves TISA in a fantastic position and I look forward to working with Carol, Harry and the team to build on his success.”

“We are all saddened by David’s departure and wish him and his family the best of health for the future.”

Carol Knight, chief operations officer at TISA said: “David will be greatly missed at TISA, having been fundamental to the company for 13 years, and a fantastic colleague and friend. We wish him and his family all the best, from everyone here at TISA.

“A new structure is already in place to make this transition seamless and I look forward to working with Tony, Harry and all of our people. We are ready and eager to face the future ahead of us.”

Harry Weber-Brown, digital innovation director at TISA said: “We would like to extend a huge thank you to David for his time at TISA, having been a key individual in developing the company into what it is today. David entrusted us with building a digital business here at TISA and was a great source of inspiration and insight as we grew. We wish David and his family all the best.

“I look forward to working with Carol and the team to continue the success story that is TISA in recent years.”

