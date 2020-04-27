peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

Tom McPhail annouced he is leaving Hargreaves Lansdown and moving to Mobility Scooter Comapny Pure Electric. McPhail has spent 20 years in the pensions industry, spending 18 of them at Hargreaves Lansdown. Virgin Atlantic may be getting a bailout after all, and Andrew Bounds will be a on Q & A pannel for Small Business.

Heres Tom McPhail’s Tweet from this morning.

I'm leaving Hargreaves Lansdown. Off to work for @pureelectricnow cycling, electric bicycles and e-scooters. Bit of a change. Secretly I think maybe I care a bit more about bikes than I do about pensions. Took me until 53 to realise — Tom McPhail (@PensionsMonkey) April 27, 2020

The announcement has been met with outpouring from many in the finance industry.

First a global pandemic, then Tom McPhail leaves Hargreaves Lansdown. Only two more horsemen to go… https://t.co/IzlqyA36Xk — Tom Selby (@thomasselby) April 27, 2020

Prem Sikka asks why the UK Government has not followed the European lead of not bailing out companies that don’t pay tax.

Virgin Atlantic is (VA) still talking with the UK government about a £500m bailout.

Why has the UK not followed Denmark, Poland, France & refuse bailouts for tax haven controlled companies? VA parent company is in BVI, Richard Branson has 51% of VA.https://t.co/m6IEDtUVzT — Prem Sikka (@premnsikka) April 26, 2020

Andrew Bounds announced he will be joing an FT Q & A on the cash crunch faced by small business.

Live Q&A: Small businesses face cash crunch – honoured to join at @ClaerB tomorrow and hope we can help. Tune in! https://t.co/ZI6I42eOcn via @FinancialTimes — Andrew Bounds (@AndyBounds) April 27, 2020

What are your thoughts on these tweets?

Tweet your responses to @peter_IFAMAG