X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

Top 5 challenges facing financial advisers in 2022

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
December 2, 2021
in Featured, News
Share this story
Photo of Andrew Aldridge.
Share this story

By Andrew Aldridge, Partner at Deepbridge

1. Estate Planning – with IHT receipts continuing to rise and with perhaps a greater acknowledgement of mortality driven by the pandemic, inheritance tax mitigation will remain a key focus for many advisers.  Earlier this year, we surveyed over 100 IFAs, with 80% agreeing that estate planning was a primary consideration.

2. Growth – with inflation increasing and rumours of interest rate rises, the search for growth will be important for many investors.  Hardman & Co recently released a paper showing how early-stage private equity stocks, such as those available via the Enterprise Investment Scheme, can dramatically increase returns for a majority of clients, without altering their overall risk profile.

3. Green and ethical investing – COP26 once again highlighted the need for investment in green energy and renewable technologies. The UK Government continues to press ahead with ambitious plans to increase the availability of electricity from renewable sources and advisers need to be considering how they include renewables within a client’s portfolio.

4. Soft Facts – with the increasing use of esoteric products, such as tax-efficient investments, which perhaps sit outside of centralised propositions it is ever more important that advisers record ample soft facts for compliance and technical support to review advice decisions more clearly.  In our experience, when advisers say ‘compliance says no,’ it is usually because they have not provided enough reasoning.

5. Customer Service – how advisers and clients decide what customer service looks like in the future will be a key consideration. An example being, whether clients want to return to annual review meetings face-to-face, or are they more confident now using video-conferencing and perhaps prefer more regular meetings via this medium?

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine