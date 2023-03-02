Investments

Top climate scientists stress need for climate philanthropy in open letter  

by | Mar 2, 2023

Share this article

Share On Linkedin
Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share Via Email

In an open letter to mark World Wildlife Day, leading climate experts on the Global Returns Project’s Technical Advisory Board launch the ‘50 days to make a difference’ campaign, enabling simple and effective individual action on climate change.  

Notable signatories to the open letter include: 

  • Prof Joanna Haigh CBE, former Co-Director of the Grantham Institute at Imperial College London
  • Prof Rosalind Rickaby, Chair of Geology, Department of Earth Sciences, University of Oxford 
  • Prof Yadvinder Malhi CBE, Professor of Ecosystem Science at the University of Oxford  
  • Dr Mamta Mehra, Research Director of the Global Council for Science and Environment 

The campaign is aiming to raise £150,000 for the ‘Global Returns Portfolio’ of climate not-for-profits by Earth Day (April 22nd) which would achieve the following:  

  1. Protect 25,510 acres of rainforest in the Peruvian Amazon through Rainforest Trust, storing 7.9 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent;  
  2. Test a monitoring and evaluation protocol for Important Marine Mammal Areas (IMMAs) in 7 areas over the next year through Whale and Dolphin Conservation. This protocol could lead to the protection of over 500 IMMAs (up to 50 million km2 of the ocean’s surface);  
  3. Allow Global Canopy to conduct 25 ‘Forest 500’ assessments of companies’ actions on deforestation risk in their supply chains and to hold 3 trainings to improve progress towards net-zero commitments;  
  4. Plant 8,333 of the right trees in the right places through Trillion Trees;  
  5. Fund and scale a winner of Ashden’s ‘Ashden Awards’ providing clean energy solutions to refugees and displaced people;  
  6. Support ClientEarth’s Accountable Finance legal group in ensuring that financial institutions are regulated and held fully accountable for their environmental externalities. 

Share this article

Share On Linkedin
Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share Via Email

Related articles

Trending articles

IFA Talk logo

IFA Talk is our flagship podcast, designed to fit perfectly into your busy life, bringing the latest insight, analysis, news and interviews to you, wherever you are.

IFA Talk Podcast - listen to the latest episode

Discover more podcasts