Top climate scientists stress need for climate philanthropy in open letter  

In an open letter to mark World Wildlife Day, leading climate experts on the Global Returns Project’s Technical Advisory Board launch the ‘50 days to make a difference’ campaign, enabling simple and effective individual action on climate change.
Notable signatories to the open letter include:
- Prof Joanna Haigh CBE, former Co-Director of the Grantham Institute at Imperial College London
- Prof Rosalind Rickaby, Chair of Geology, Department of Earth Sciences, University of Oxford
- Prof Yadvinder Malhi CBE, Professor of Ecosystem Science at the University of Oxford
- Dr Mamta Mehra, Research Director of the Global Council for Science and Environment
The campaign is aiming to raise £150,000 for the ‘Global Returns Portfolio’ of climate not-for-profits by Earth Day (April 22nd) which would achieve the following:
- Protect 25,510 acres of rainforest in the Peruvian Amazon through Rainforest Trust, storing 7.9 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent;
- Test a monitoring and evaluation protocol for Important Marine Mammal Areas (IMMAs) in 7 areas over the next year through Whale and Dolphin Conservation. This protocol could lead to the protection of over 500 IMMAs (up to 50 million km2 of the ocean’s surface);
- Allow Global Canopy to conduct 25 ‘Forest 500’ assessments of companies’ actions on deforestation risk in their supply chains and to hold 3 trainings to improve progress towards net-zero commitments;
- Plant 8,333 of the right trees in the right places through Trillion Trees;
- Fund and scale a winner of Ashden’s ‘Ashden Awards’ providing clean energy solutions to refugees and displaced people;
- Support ClientEarth’s Accountable Finance legal group in ensuring that financial institutions are regulated and held fully accountable for their environmental externalities.