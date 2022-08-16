Tory voters back Truss over Sunak to fix the issue of social care

Fresh polling from retirement specialist Just Group finds that Conservative voters are backing Liz Truss as the leadership candidate most likely to uphold the government’s promise to fix social care.

When asked which of the two leadership candidates they trust most to the fix the issue of social care in the UK, four in 10 (40%) Tory voters picked Truss with under a quarter (23%) opting for Rishi Sunak. There was a strikingly high proportion – over a third (37%) – of Tory voters who think neither candidate will uphold the government’s promise to fix the issue once and for all.

Stephen Lowe, group communications director at retirement specialist Just Group, said: “The reforms proposed under a year ago by Boris Johnson, and agreed by his government, finally broke decades of deadlock and delay around the issue of social care. We urge the leadership contest winner to commit to honouring the promises on social care they made while in government less than a year ago.”