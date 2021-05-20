X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Trainline shares derailed as UK govt unveils plans for rival app

Georgia ManorsbyGeorgia Manors
May 20, 2021
in Political News
Share this story
Share this story

Trainline shares plunged by almost a third on Thursday after the UK government unveiled plans to set up a rival ticketing app.
Under the new proposals, commuters will be able to buy tickets via a website run by a new state-owned body called Great British Railways. It will also provide passengers an easier way to access refunds for disrupted journeys.

Trainline shares plunged 28% in early trade on the news. The firm listed in London two years ago and has become popular with commuters who can buy and store tickets on their phones in seconds for a small fee.

Reports said it could take around nine months to get the new Great British Railways site up and running. Britain’s 26 rail operators will migrate on to the platform as their contracts with so-called aggregators such as Trainline expire.

State-owned website National Rail Enquiries only allows customers to find train times with users directed to the relevant train operator for ticket purchases.

Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Susannah Streeter said the government’s plan had “seriously pulled the brakes” on Trainline’s prospects for recovery after Covid pandemic lockdowns.

Streeter said 70% of all digital fares are currently sold by Trainline, “and despite the pandemic disruption which saw it pushed into a £100m operating loss, Trainline kept investing in new personalised and go-location technology to win market share amongst customers”.

“If National Rail Enquiries starts issuing ticket it is likely to gobble up a significant share of the market currently enjoyed by Trainline, due to the strength of its nationally recognised brand, which could seriously impact the company’s sales volumes and revenue.

“Trainline’s current commission rates are guaranteed until April 2024 under an agreement with the Rail Delivery Group but after that how the company will slot into the new rail world is far from clear, without further detail about how the new system will operate.”

This Week’s Most Read

  • The perfect EIS portfolio company? Introducing Nova Pangaea
    May 17, 2021

    Very simply, Nova Pangaea is a cleantech business that has created a revolutionary process to convert woody and agricultural plant residues into sustainable biocarbons, biopolymers,

  • #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek – why improving culture supports employee wellbeing  
    May 14, 2021

      The world has changed suggests Olivia Fahy, Head of Culture at TCC, as she comments as part of our mini-campaign on this year’s UK

  • Clients who could benefit from Business Property Relief
    May 14, 2021

    For professional advisers and paraplanners only. Not to be relied upon by retail investors. Go to octopusinvestments.com/estate-planning-show/ In a survey of over 700 advisers we

  • Should we fear an inflation shock?
    May 13, 2021

    The bond market spooked investors once more, with rising yields on inflation fears the main focus of attention in February. The M&G multi asset team

  • Standard Life Aberdeen appoints Caroline Connellan as CEO of Personal Wealth
    May 17, 2021

    Standard Life Aberdeen (SLA) announces the appointment of Caroline Connellan as Chief Executive Officer of Personal Wealth. Caroline will report directly to Stephen Bird, CEO

  • Rising Eurozone inflation not a long-term threat: Aegon Asset Management’s Hermanns
    May 18, 2021

    Despite recent rises in the consumer price index, the eurozone economy has too much slack for inflation to structurally move above the ECB’s target of

  • Risk Management main driver of ESG among UK insurers
    May 17, 2021

    According to recent European insurance research commissioned by Aberdeen Standard Investments (ASI), 87% of UK insurers believe that risk management is the main driver of

  • Join M&G Investments at the Finding value in Fixed Income webinar
    May 14, 2021

    Join us on Monday 17th May, 13:30 – 15:00 for a comprehensive webinar looking at modern Fixed Income strategies, opportunities and thinking. The Covid-19 pandemic and the impact

  • The Openwork partnership launches its first ever TV campaign
    May 17, 2021

    The Openwork Partnership launch its first TV advertising campaign as part of its new growth strategy, highlighting its new tagline, “For us, financial advice is

  • PIMCO: Positioning Portfolios for a Variety of Inflation Scenarios
    May 18, 2021

    Written by Steve Rodosky & Lorenzo Pagani, Portfolio Managers at PIMCO The near-term outlook for inflation continues to suggest a temporary spike, reflecting an adjustment

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine