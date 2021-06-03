Travel stocks slump as no countries set to be added to ‘green’ list

Travel stocks slumped on Thursday amid reports the government will not be adding any new destinations to its quarantine-free list when it updates Britons later in the day.

It had been hoped that travel hotspots such as the Spanish and Greek islands and Malta would be added to the government’s green list.

In addition, it was understood that Portugal was set to be removed from the ‘safe’ green list for travel and added to the amber list.

The government unveiled its travel list on 7 May, with just 12 destinations in the green zone. Travellers returning to England from green list destinations do not need to quarantine but do still need a negative Covid-19 test before departure and another PCR test within two days of arrival.

Red or amber destinations are those the government does not recommend travel to. According to reports, more destinations are expected to be added to the red list.

Travel plays were hit by the report and by 1450 BST, British Airways and Iberia owner IAG was the biggest loser on the FTSE 100, trading down 4.9%. EasyJet and TUI were 5.2% and 4% lower, respectively, while WH Smith was off 3.2%. Wizz Air fell 3.3% and Upper Crust owner SSP declined 1.8%.