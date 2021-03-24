X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Travis Perkins seeks main market listing for Wickes DIY spinoff

by
March 24, 2021
in News and Announcements
Share this story
Share this story

Builders’ merchant Travis Perkins said it was planning to list its Wickes DIY unit on the main market on the London Stock Exchange as it resumed demerger proceedings.

The company on Wednesday said it had sent a prospectus to the UK’s the Financial Conduct Authority for approval.

“The demerger is an important step towards simplifying the Group and enabling Travis Perkins to focus on its trade customers,” said chief executive Nick Roberts.

“The separation will allow both businesses to allocate capital to drive growth and further enhance their market leading positions.’

Travis Perkins had put the demerger on hold due to the pandemic but restarted the process earlier this month. Wickes recorded 2020 revenue of £1.3bn, with 5% like-for-like growth, and an adjusted operating profit of £82m, driven by its core trade business DIY, but offset by Covid restrictions on showroom openings in the ‘do-it-for-me’ category.

Digital customers almost doubled and click-and-collect orders were up 450% for the year, while home-delivered sales jumped 120%.

Despite an uncertain economic outlook and trading environment Wickes expected to deliver sales growth ahead of its markets for the full year, Travis Perkins said, adding that growth in trade and DIY is expected to moderate against tougher comparatives while do-it-for-me sales are estimated to benefit from pent-up demand.

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine